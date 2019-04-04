Ex-NHL Player Craig Cunningham Skating on Prosthetic After Losing Leg in 2016

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Craig Cunningham, who nearly died after going into cardiac arrest before an AHL game in 2016, has returned to skating with the use of a prosthetic leg.

Cunningham, who lost part of his leg after going into ventricular fibrillation and collapsing while a member of the Tucson Roadrunners, posted a video of himself skating Wednesday.



The 28-year-old was the 97th overall pick in the 2010 NHL draft to the Boston Bruins and played for the organization in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons. He also played for the Arizona Coyotes in 2015-16.

Cunningham's story is one of incredible perseverance, as his heart was stopped for 83 minutes on the ice before he was revived by medical personnel on the scene. His left leg was amputated as a result of circulation issues that followed.

The Coyotes hired Cunningham as a scout in 2017 and he's remained close to hockey while making a recovery that few thought was possible.