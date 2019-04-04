Ex-NHL Player Craig Cunningham Skating on Prosthetic After Losing Leg in 2016

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 4, 2019

GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 08: Former Tucson Roadrunners captain Craig Cunningham walks out onto the ice for the ceremonial puck drop before the NHL game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Minnesota Wild at Gila River Arena on April 8, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. Cunningham suffered cardiac arrest on the ice during warm-ups before a Nov. 19 game with the Roadrunners, the Coyotes AHL affiliate. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Craig Cunningham, who nearly died after going into cardiac arrest before an AHL game in 2016, has returned to skating with the use of a prosthetic leg.

Cunningham, who lost part of his leg after going into ventricular fibrillation and collapsing while a member of the Tucson Roadrunners, posted a video of himself skating Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was the 97th overall pick in the 2010 NHL draft to the Boston Bruins and played for the organization in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons. He also played for the Arizona Coyotes in 2015-16.

Cunningham's story is one of incredible perseverance, as his heart was stopped for 83 minutes on the ice before he was revived by medical personnel on the scene. His left leg was amputated as a result of circulation issues that followed.

The Coyotes hired Cunningham as a scout in 2017 and he's remained close to hockey while making a recovery that few thought was possible. 

Related

    Report: Rangers Prez Sather 'On Verge' of Stepping Down

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Report: Rangers Prez Sather 'On Verge' of Stepping Down

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    McDavid Frustrated Oilers Missed Playoffs

    NHL logo
    NHL

    McDavid Frustrated Oilers Missed Playoffs

    NHL.com
    via NHL.com

    Why Seth Jones Chose NHL over the NBA

    Why Blue Jackets' star defenseman chose hockey path despite having an NBA dad

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Why Seth Jones Chose NHL over the NBA

    Why Blue Jackets' star defenseman chose hockey path despite having an NBA dad

    David Gardner
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Highlights from Last Night 🔥

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Top Highlights from Last Night 🔥

    Joe Tansey
    via Bleacher Report