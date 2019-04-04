Virginia SG Kyle Guy Can't Start Wedding Registry Because of NCAA Regulations

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Any engaged college athletes hoping to fill out a wedding registry may need to consult with the NCAA first.

Virginia guard Kyle Guy told reporters Thursday his fiancee wasn't allowed to share the couple's wedding registry because it would constitute a violation of NCAA rules:

NCAA president Mark Emmert told reporters there are no guidelines preventing Guy from having a wedding registry: "Nobody in the NCAA said anything of the sort. We don’t know what the source of that information was…It’s certainly not...a violation of NCAA rules."

Per NCAA rules, student-athletes are prohibited from receiving anything that constitutes an extra benefit, including "cash, gift certificates or other items with value," from athletics representatives, boosters or fans.

As much as the NCAA continues to insist it can't pay student-athletes—even as it hits record revenue totals—the organization at least seems to be willing to let them get married without interference.



Hopefully Guy receives word there is no NCAA violation if his fiancee posts their registry so they can continue forward with their wedding plans.