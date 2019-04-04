NHL Playoff Picture 2019: Analyzing Postseason Races, Standings and Bracket

Associated Press

The St. Louis Blues were in big trouble late in the third period Wednesday night in Chicago.

They were trailing the Blackhawks 3-1 after Patrick Kane had lifted a deft backhander over goaltender Jake Allen, and it seemed the opportunity to add to their point total in the NHL's Central Division standings had disappeared.

Instead, David Perron scored a power-play goal and Tyler Bozak struck in the final minute of regulation to tie the score, and the Blues managed to send the game to extra time and pick up one point.

However, they were unable to get the second point, as the Blackhawks prevailed in the shootout to take a 4-3 decision.

As a result, the Blues have 95 points, one point behind the Winnipeg Jets and the Nashville Predators in the race for first place.

The St. Louis-Chicago encounter was the only game Wednesday night that had playoff significance. If the Blues had won, they would have tied Winnipeg and Nashville.

If the Jets end up in a tie for first place in the division, they have the tiebreaker edge because they have 44 regulation and overtime wins (ROW). Both the Preds and Blues have 41 ROW wins.

The regular season ends Saturday, and all three teams have two games remaining. Winnipeg has road games against the Colorado Avalanche and Arizona Coyotes, the Predators have home games against the Vancouver Canucks and Blackhawks, while the Blues have home games against the Philadelphia Flyers and Canucks.

The schedule favors the Preds because they have two home games against non-playoff teams. The Jets, meanwhile, must go on the road against two teams that are fighting for their postseason lives.

In addition to the race in the Central Division, the Avalanche and Coyotes are fighting for the No. 2 wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Colorado is on the verge of gaining that spot, as the Avs are 7-1-2 in their past 10 games and have 88 points, while Arizona has 84 points.

If the Avs get one more point, they clinch the spot, but if they lose both of their games in regulation (at home against the Jets and on the road to the San Jose Sharks) while the Coyotes win both of their games and at least one is not a shootout (at the Vegas Golden Knights and at home to the Jets), Arizona would take the playoff spot.

The Washington Capitals can clinch the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division title with a win in either of their last two home games against the Montreal Canadiens or New York Islanders.

If Montreal beats the Caps in regulation and New York beats the Florida Panthers on the road, the Islanders will have an opportunity to earn the division title.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are still fighting for a playoff spot, and they have home games remaining against the Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers.

The Pens dropped a 4-1 decision at Detroit on Tuesday, and the non-playoff Red Wings have reeled off six straight wins and eight in their past 10 games.

The wild-card race in the Eastern Conference remains undecided. The Carolina Hurricanes (95 points) have a one-point lead over the Columbus Blue Jackets (94 points) and Montreal Canadiens (94 points).

The Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils and conclude the season on the road against the Flyers, while the Blue Jackets have road games against the Rangers and Ottawa Senators. The Habs play at Washington and host the Toronto Maple Leafs to close the season.

While Montreal has the toughest schedule, it is coming off a win over the Presidents' Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning, and Claude Julien's team is playing inspired hockey.

Eastern Conference Playoff Standings

Atlantic Division

Team, Points, ROW, Remaining Schedule

Tampa Bay-p, 124, 54, at Toronto, at Boston

Boston-x, 105, 46, at Minnesota, vs. Tampa Bay

Toronto-x, 99, 46, vs. Tampa Bay, at Montreal

Metropolitan

Washington-x, 102, 43, vs. Montreal, vs. N.Y. Islanders

New York Islanders-x, 99, 42, at Florida, at Washington

Pittsburgh-x, 97, 41, vs. Detroit, vs. N.Y. Rangers

Wild Card

Carolina, 95, 42, vs. New Jersey, at Philadelphia

Columbus, 94, 44, at N.Y. Rangers, at Ottawa

Montreal, 94, 41, at Washington, vs. Toronto

p—clinched Presidents' Trophy

x—clinched playoff spot

Western Conference Playoff Standings

Central Division

Winnipeg-x, 96, 44, at Colorado, at Arizona

Nashville-x, 96, 41, vs. Vancouver, vs. Chicago

St. Louis-x, 95, 41, vs. Philadelphia, vs. Vancouver

Pacific Division

Calgary-z, 107, 50, vs. Edmonton

San Jose-x, 97, 44, at Edmonton, vs. Colorado

Vegas-x, 93, 40, vs. Arizona, at Los Angeles

Wild Card

Dallas-x, 91, 41, at Chicago, vs. Minnesota

Colorado, 88, 35, vs. Winnipeg, at San Jose

Arizona, 84, 34, at Vegas, vs. Winnipeg

z—clinched Western Conference title

x—clinched playoff spot

1st-Round Playoff Bracket as of April 3

Eastern Conference Playoffs

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Western Conference Playoffs

Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche

Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars

Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights