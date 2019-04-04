Premier League Stars Who Will Have Heads Turned by Other Clubs This Summer

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

With the end of the season now in sight, so too is the summer 2019 transfer window.

We are seeing big names grab the headlines, with Eden Hazard, Alexis Sanchez, Christian Eriksen and Paul Pogba among the posse of Premier League players who could be destined for a new home.

But there are other talented players at clubs out of the spotlight who are going to be targeted by the elite of Europe in the coming months—and their bosses are already worried about the outcome.

Through speaking to informed sources we now take a look at some of the standout stars who will have their heads turned by interest from bigger clubs this summer.

Felipe Anderson

The Brazilian winger has been one of the best players at West Ham United since a £35 million summer switch from Lazio. His form even led to a recall to the national team.

West Ham are now so concerned about the potential of him being signed by a bigger club that they are willing to consider a pay rise at the end of the season.

Anderson is an ambitious player intent on pushing himself as far as he can go, and interestingly Hammers insiders told B/R that Hammers co-owner David Sullivan has previously told him he would be allowed to leave if a top-six rival made a suitable bid.

His contract does not contain an official release clause, but a gentleman's agreement meant the player would be allowed to move on—if a bid in the region of £75 million landed on the table.

Scouts from a host of leading European clubs have been turning up at the London Stadium, but West Ham obviously intend to fight to keep him.

Watch out for a new contract offer, as Sullivan and his fellow board members could yet offer an improved deal that might convince him to stay one more year.

Wilfried Zaha

He loves Crystal Palace, but sources around Zaha have begun to hint that the player has itchy feet and is ready to challenge himself elsewhere.

There is a belief among some of his entourage that contact has already been made by a top-six club, but Palace are adamant no one has been in touch about a transfer.

It's going to get interesting this summer, though, as Zaha is expected to push for a move. The first place to look for a potential landing spot is Tottenham Hotspur, who have been tempted to sign him for the past 18 months—yet they have signed no one in that time period.

Spurs are carefully plotting about which players they should sign, though. They will finally start spending again when the window reopens.

Zaha, 26, is among the names being discussed, and manager Mauricio Pochettino is believed to think his style, quality and personality would see him fit in at Tottenham's new stadium, which was played in for the first time Wednesday night in the 2-0 victory over Zaha's Palace.

Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the Ivory Coast international's situation if they can't sign Jadon Sancho, but he has reservations about that due to his failed spell in 2013-2015.

Ryan Sessegnon

Brought up through Fulham's academy system, the teenager has a big decision to make on the back of the club's relegation to the Championship.

Does he remain loyal and graft out another campaign with them, or does he push to the next level?

It's a dilemma for a player who enjoys his football in west London and would ideally stay for the time being. Manchester United and Liverpool both have scouting reports detailing every element of his play, but Spurs are the club that would tempt him most.

Zaha has experience the 18-year-old does not, yet Sessegnon's raw talents could more easily be sculpted to fit in with Pochettino's style.

Spurs want to sign his twin brother, Steven, too. And a double deal worth more than £40 million could be discussed at the end of this season.

Alexandar Mitrovic

Publicly, the message is that Mitrovic is willing to stick with Fulham, but privately the powerful forward knows there are going to be some offers on the table.

In the last transfer window there were whispers that both Chelsea and Spurs were considering a surprise offer for him. Since then, B/R sources have learned that a substantial offer from a Chinese Super League club is also in the offing. And the money is similar to the huge numbers that were being offered to West Ham's Marko Arnautovic earlier in the year.

Mitrovic initially joined Fulham because of the manager, fellow Serbian Slavisa Jokanovic, but he will now be wondering what to do next as the club has been in freefall since the boss lost his job in November.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Insiders around Manchester City remain unconvinced that Kyle Walker is the long-term holder of the right-back position, as some questions remain about his style of play.

The club are constantly on the lookout for exciting young talent, and sources have become increasingly convinced that a move for Wan-Bissaka makes sense.

Crystal Palace would be devastated to lose him so soon after an incredible breakthrough to their first team, and they would seek a huge transfer fee for the 21-year-old.

However, the recent transfer of Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid to Bayern Munich for £68 million demonstrates the worth of top level young defenders, so spending around £50 million on Wan-Bissaka could prove good value.

Ben Chilwell

Impressive with Leicester City and now proving himself on the international stage as an England player, Chilwell has some of Europe's biggest clubs tapping him on the shoulder.

Manchester City have regularly been credited with interest in him, as they look to add more British talent to their stable, but more recently Atletico Madrid have been paying close attention.

Atleti scouts were at England's match against Czech Republic recently to watch him, and one source told B/R that recruiters were even more impressed than expected as he played 90 minutes in a 5-0 win.

Leicester do not want to sell the 22-year-old left-back but will face a fight to convince him to stay if a UEFA Champions League club like City or Atletico Madrid follow up their interest.

Ryan Fraser

He has become a vital part of manager Eddie Howe's Bournemouth side, starting all but two of their Premier League games this season, but Arsenal and Everton are going to try to tempt him away soon.

Fraser, 25, has proved himself as a dependable attacking midfield player and both clubs are eager to bring in someone of that ilk over the summer.

He has been aware of Everton's interest for some time and is said to not have been particularly fussed about the idea, but joining a club like Arsenal—who are looking to replace Aaron Ramsey—would bring about a whole new level of temptation.