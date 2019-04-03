Brad Marchand's 100th Point, Hurricanes Gain Ground, Top Highlights from April 2

Brad Marchand's 100th Point, Hurricanes Gain Ground, Top Highlights from April 2April 3, 2019
Even though the Boston Bruins already have a place in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they played a significant role in determining the remaining participants in the Eastern Conference field Tuesday night.
On a night in which Brad Marchand recorded his 100th point of the 2018-19 season, the Bruins downed Columbus to set the Blue Jackets back in the wild-card race.
The Carolina Hurricanes were the main beneficiary of Boston's victory, as they moved into the top wild-card spot with two games to go, while Montreal moved level on points with the Bruins.
Over in the Western Conference, the playoff picture became clearer since Colorado's win over Edmonton officially knocked out Minnesota and Chicago from the wild-card race.
Tuesday's NHL Scores
Nashville 3, Buffalo 2
Boston 6, Columbus 2
Carolina 4, Toronto 1
Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 1
Minnesota 5, Winnipeg 1
Dallas 6. Philadelphia 2
Colorado 6, Edmonton 2
Vancouver 4, San Jose 2
Los Angeles 3, Arizona 1
Marchand Records 100th Point
Wilson Swerves Past Defender, Scores on Backhand
Colorado Avalanche @Avalanche
COLIN WILSON, ARE YOU SERIOUS!? #GoAvsGo #GoAvsGo https://t.co/KltOF5zxf2
Seguin Feeds Radulov From Across Ice
NHL @NHL
Great feed from @tseguinofficial and an even better finish from @RADUL22. You do know he loves to score, right? https://t.co/50lpWdbGHB
Nurse Scores From Tight Angle
Lindell's Quick Reaction In Front of Net
Bruins Score Fluky Goal
Pavelski Scores on Return
Sharks on NBCS @NBCSSharks
Didn't take long for the Captain to get back on the score sheet! #SJSharks https://t.co/bMsv2FWLi6
Hamilton Nets Goal on 2nd Attempt
Parise's Hot Start Fuels Minnesota
Minnesota Wild @mnwild
Zach Parise: 2 goals in the first 12:16 of the game. Not bad. #mnwild | #WPGvsMIN https://t.co/A3RHE8KEOj
Lehkonen Swats in Go-Ahead Goal
Sportsnet @Sportsnet
Artturi Lehkonen showing off that ✋👀 for the go-ahead goal. #IceSurfing https://t.co/F8XI1gvlKg
MacKinnon Records 40th Goal
Colorado Avalanche @Avalanche
Make that 40 GOALS this season for Nathan MacKinnon 🔥 #GoAvsGo https://t.co/ZxU4sLkhg8
Marchand Reaches 100 Points For 1st Time In Career
By the time the third period began at Nationwide Arena, the Bruins were already in control against the Blue Jackets.
But Boston's fifth tally was the most meaningful of the night, as Marchand fed David Pastrnak with an assist to eclipse 100 points for the first time in his career.
After the game, Marchand was quick to point out that his performance helped the Bruins continue to create momentum going into the postseason, per the team's official Twitter account:
Boston Bruins @NHLBruins
.@Bmarch63 on securing his first career 100-point season: "It's a pretty good feeling. It just shows how good of a team we have." https://t.co/RvcYN3mTpu
"It's a cool personal stat, but at the end of the day I've said this before, it all goes toward the same goal, which is getting to the playoffs, and we're right there."
Marchand was able to record the achievement in front of his father, who is going home with the puck from his 100th point, per the team's official Twitter account.
Boston Bruins @NHLBruins
.@Bmarch63's dad, Kevin, was in the building tonight and will be taking Marchy's 100th point puck home with him. "It’s gonna go to my dad. He’s here. It’s going to my parents…couldn’t have happened without them." https://t.co/Lop6wgGOos
The victory combined with Toronto's loss to Carolina secured home ice for the Bruins in the Atlantic Division first-round series against the Maple Leafs.
As for the Blue Jackets, they now have work to do in their final two games to survive the playoff hunt, as they sit one point back of Carolina and level with Montreal.
Hurricanes Gain Control Of Wild-Card Race
The 94th and 95th points earned by the Hurricanes Tuesday were the most important of the season to date.
The road victory in Toronto allowed the Hurricanes to create the slightest bit of separation between themselves and two other teams in the wild-card hunt, Columbus and Montreal.
Tuesday's win tied the franchise's all-time mark for road wins in a season at 21, a number that has now been hit on three occasions, per NHL Public Relations:
NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL
The @NHLCanes earned their 21st road win of 2018-19 to match their franchise record for most in a season, a mark set in 1989-90 (HFD) and matched in 2005-06. https://t.co/SDL8K1GsOV
Carolina also earned the third-highest point total in franchise history, and it can match the 2008-09 mark of 97 points with a win over New Jersey Thursday, per the team's public relations department:
Hurricanes PR @CanesPR
Carolina has now recorded 95 points on the season (44-29-7), which is the third-highest point total in franchise history and highest since posting 97 points in 2008-09 (45-30-7).
With New Jersey and Philadelphia left on the schedule, the Hurricanes should be able to close out one of the two wild-card spots.
The top wild-card position carries plenty of importance this season since it would allow the Hurricanes to avoid the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round.
At the moment, Carolina is slated to play first-place Metropolitan Division side Washington in the opening round.
Wednesday's NHL Schedule
Ottawa at New York Rangers (7:30 p.m. ET)
St. Louis at Chicago (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN)
Calgary at Anaheim (10:30 p.m. ET)
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.
Statistics obtained from NHL.com.
McDavid Frustrated Oilers Missed Playoffs