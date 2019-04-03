Brad Marchand's 100th Point, Hurricanes Gain Ground, Top Highlights from April 2

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Even though the Boston Bruins already have a place in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they played a significant role in determining the remaining participants in the Eastern Conference field Tuesday night.

On a night in which Brad Marchand recorded his 100th point of the 2018-19 season, the Bruins downed Columbus to set the Blue Jackets back in the wild-card race.

The Carolina Hurricanes were the main beneficiary of Boston's victory, as they moved into the top wild-card spot with two games to go, while Montreal moved level on points with the Bruins.

Over in the Western Conference, the playoff picture became clearer since Colorado's win over Edmonton officially knocked out Minnesota and Chicago from the wild-card race.

Tuesday's NHL Scores

Nashville 3, Buffalo 2

Boston 6, Columbus 2

Carolina 4, Toronto 1

Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 1

Minnesota 5, Winnipeg 1

Dallas 6. Philadelphia 2

Colorado 6, Edmonton 2

Vancouver 4, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 3, Arizona 1

Marchand Records 100th Point

Wilson Swerves Past Defender, Scores on Backhand

Seguin Feeds Radulov From Across Ice

Nurse Scores From Tight Angle

Lindell's Quick Reaction In Front of Net

Bruins Score Fluky Goal

Pavelski Scores on Return

Hamilton Nets Goal on 2nd Attempt

Parise's Hot Start Fuels Minnesota

Lehkonen Swats in Go-Ahead Goal

MacKinnon Records 40th Goal

Marchand Reaches 100 Points For 1st Time In Career

By the time the third period began at Nationwide Arena, the Bruins were already in control against the Blue Jackets.

But Boston's fifth tally was the most meaningful of the night, as Marchand fed David Pastrnak with an assist to eclipse 100 points for the first time in his career.

After the game, Marchand was quick to point out that his performance helped the Bruins continue to create momentum going into the postseason, per the team's official Twitter account:

"It's a cool personal stat, but at the end of the day I've said this before, it all goes toward the same goal, which is getting to the playoffs, and we're right there."

Marchand was able to record the achievement in front of his father, who is going home with the puck from his 100th point, per the team's official Twitter account.

The victory combined with Toronto's loss to Carolina secured home ice for the Bruins in the Atlantic Division first-round series against the Maple Leafs.

As for the Blue Jackets, they now have work to do in their final two games to survive the playoff hunt, as they sit one point back of Carolina and level with Montreal.

Hurricanes Gain Control Of Wild-Card Race

The 94th and 95th points earned by the Hurricanes Tuesday were the most important of the season to date.

The road victory in Toronto allowed the Hurricanes to create the slightest bit of separation between themselves and two other teams in the wild-card hunt, Columbus and Montreal.

Tuesday's win tied the franchise's all-time mark for road wins in a season at 21, a number that has now been hit on three occasions, per NHL Public Relations:

Carolina also earned the third-highest point total in franchise history, and it can match the 2008-09 mark of 97 points with a win over New Jersey Thursday, per the team's public relations department:

With New Jersey and Philadelphia left on the schedule, the Hurricanes should be able to close out one of the two wild-card spots.

The top wild-card position carries plenty of importance this season since it would allow the Hurricanes to avoid the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round.

At the moment, Carolina is slated to play first-place Metropolitan Division side Washington in the opening round.

Wednesday's NHL Schedule

Ottawa at New York Rangers (7:30 p.m. ET)

St. Louis at Chicago (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Calgary at Anaheim (10:30 p.m. ET)

Statistics obtained from NHL.com.