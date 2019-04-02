The Best NFL Landing Spots For Top AAF Players

0 of 8

The Alliance of American Football aimed to offer football fans a springtime fix—some football after football because football. It also gave fringe NFL players a chance to raise their stock and get back to the promised land.

It was fun while it lasted. But on Tuesday, AAF owner Tom Dundon "decided to suspend all operations," according to ESPN.com's Michael Rothstein.

While this may be the end of the line for most AAF players, a select handful stood out enough to earn another bite at the NFL apple. For those players, the key will be finding the right NFL fit.

Luckily, we're here to help.

And no, you won't find Trent Richardson listed here. While he scored 11 rushing touchdowns for the Birmingham Iron, he also averaged fewer than three yards per carry. Thanks, but no thanks.