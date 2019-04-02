TMZ: Richie Incognito Agrees to Plea Deal After Alleged Funeral Home Threats

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Former NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito reached a plea deal with prosecutors in connection to his arrest at a funeral home in Scottsdale, Arizona, in August 2018.

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that Incognito pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and had charges of making threats and damage to property dropped. He received a 90-day suspended jail sentence and was placed on probation for 11 months.

On Aug. 19, 2018, Incognito tweeted that his father had died. Police arrested him at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary, where his father's body was to be cremated. According to ESPN.com's Mike Rodak, Incognito "was not cooperating with his brother in signing paperwork" to finalize that process, and his family was preventing him from attending his father's funeral.

An employee at the funeral home told police Incognito "walked around the funeral home, punching caskets and throwing things," per Rodak. The police report also said Incognito told an employee he had a "truck full of guns" in the parking lot.

Incognito last played in the NFL in 2017, starting 16 games for the Buffalo Bills. He initially signaled in April 2018 he planned to retire. A month later, the Bills released him, with Incognito hopeful of signing with another team.