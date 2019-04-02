Showtime Lands Rights to B/R's 'Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story' Documentary

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Showtime acquired the rights to Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story, a Bleacher Report-produced documentary about the former NBA star.

The documentary will premiere on Showtime on Friday, May 31, at 10 p.m. ET.

"The film includes intimate interviews from the man now known as Metta World Peace, his former teammates and rivals, his loved ones and family," the network said in its press release. "The story arcs from a childhood marked by violence and drugs in the notorious Queensbridge projects in New York City during the crack wars of the 1980s, through a contentious stint at St. John’s University and, finally, to a dramatic and remarkable career in the NBA."

In addition to World Peace, Kobe Bryant, Jermaine O'Neal, Elton Brand, Lamar Odom and Bill Walton are among the NBA luminaries interviewed for the documentary.

World Peace spent 17 years in the NBA, most famously playing for the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers. During his run in Indiana, the 39-year-old was the Defensive Player of the Year and an All-Star in 2004. In 2010, he helped the Lakers capture their most recent NBA title.