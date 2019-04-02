Steelers' Joe Haden 'Can't Wait' to Play Odell Beckham Jr. After Browns Trade

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden said he "can't wait" to cover Odell Beckham Jr. twice per season after the superstar wide receiver's trade to the AFC North-rival Cleveland Browns.

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports provided comments about the high-profile matchup from Haden, who spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the Browns.

"I'm happy for Cleveland. That's a great football city," Haden said. "They deserve everything. Odell, that's one of my good friends ... he's gonna bring a lot of flash and flare there."

When asked about the potential head-to-head clashes with OBJ, the corner replied: "I can't wait. You gotta go against the best to be the best."

Haden is coming off a solid second season in Pittsburgh. He tallied 63 total tackles, 12 passed defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble across 15 appearances. Pro Football Focus graded him as the league's 38th-best corner.

The Steelers have won the AFC North three times in the past five years, but the Browns have emerged as a serious threat for that crown thanks to their rebuilt offense.

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 Right Arrow Icon

Beckham joins a pass-catching group that also features fellow wideouts Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway, as well as tight end David Njoku. Add in running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, who will join the unit after serving an eight-game suspension, and there should be no shortage of playmakers at the disposal of franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield in 2019.

It could force Haden into a lot of one-on-one coverage against OBJ, and he's not shying away from the challenge.