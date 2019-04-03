NFL Teams That Crushed It in 2019 Free Agency

2 of 6

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers continue to build around the idea they already have a franchise passer in Jimmy Garoppolo.

Needing to fill a void at linebacker after releasing Reuben Foster last season, the 49ers spent big on the position, signing Kwon Alexander to a $54 million contract. He's a top talent, though he's missed 14 games of his last two campaigns.

The upside is more than worth the risk. Likewise with cornerback Jason Verrett, an elite player when he's on the field. He's only been able to appear in five games over his last three seasons.

Value moves have been in play too, though understandably they fall behind the Alexander transaction. Tevin Coleman is a good get at 25 years old who should pair well with Jerick McKinnon. The 49ers got defensive back Jimmie Ward back under contract as well.

The front office also acquired Dee Ford from the Kansas City Chiefs and then signed him to a five-year deal. Ford, a top-15 pass-rusher coming off a 13-sack campaign, joins a defense that only mustered 37 a season ago.

Landing the 28-year-old Ford in the middle of his prime instead of gambling on some of the market's top names and entering bidding wars was a stroke of brilliance. Keep in mind the 49ers could bolster the pass rush even further at No. 2 overall in the draft. However, the addition of Ford and others could mean any position, or even a trade down, is on the table.