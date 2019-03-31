Colin Kaepernick, Saquon Barkley Among Stars to Play in Quavo's #HunchoDay Game

Colin Kaepernick, Saquon Barkley Among Stars to Play in Quavo's #HunchoDay GameMarch 31, 2019
Colin Kaepernick finally returned to the football field Sunday for Quavo's Huncho Day.
The star-studded event brought out Atlanta sports and music royalty, as well as some notable players from around the NFL, to Berkmar High School in Georgia.
Taylor Rooks noted some of the big names in attendance:
Taylor Rooks @TaylorRooks
Spotted at @QuavoStuntin Huncho Day: Julio Jones, Cam Newton, Ric Flair, Saquon Barkley, Gucci Mane, Von Miller, Josh Norman, Alvin Kamara, Eric Reid, many more
Bleacher Report NFL @BR_NFL
Kaepernick is playing in Quavo’s flag football #HunchoDay game. Also in attendance: Saquon Gucci Von Miller Kamara Julio Eric Reid Ric Flair More 🍿 https://t.co/ZePFhkw169
Kaepernick was one of the biggest draws in the game considering few had seen him play since he last suited up in the NFL in 2016.
There were a lot of eyes on him when he was on the field:
Taylor Rooks @TaylorRooks
Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid have arrived at Berkmar High School for Quavo Huncho Day https://t.co/1aEPrbgqja
vaughn mcclure @vxmcclure23
Colin Kaepernick throwing passes with Quavo, warming up for the Huncho Day game. https://t.co/KF3yOWLgBP
Yahoo Sports NFL @YahooSportsNFL
.@Kaepernick7 x @E_Reid35 x @QuavoStuntin 🔥 #HunchoDay (via @2Cool2Bl0g) https://t.co/YmDP9EVUNw
He then came through with a clutch pass to the host as Quavo made an impressive catch in the back of the end zone:
Justin Felder @Justin_FOX5
No doubt play of the day from #HunchoDay -- @Kaepernick7 to @QuavoStuntin on a 2-point conversion ... I'm saying call on the field stands after replay review. https://t.co/R4BQ2nF2Dj
Meanwhile, plenty of active NFL players enjoyed themselves in the flag football contest:
Carolina Panthers @Panthers
QB1 down at @QuavoStuntin‘s charity event #HunchoDay in ATL 🤙 https://t.co/oWSTiJS2yQ
Denver Broncos @Broncos
.@saquon & @VonMiller on the same team 👀 #HunchoDay (via @VonMiller) https://t.co/76DFOPBaOj
Quavo thanked the participants and the crowd after handing out the trophies after the game:
Ferrari Simmons @FerrariSimmons
Dope Job today @QuavoStuntin #HunchoDay 2019‼️🙌🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/GBsmxsO3Aj
This was the second annual Huncho Day orchestrated by the Migos rapper. Julio Jones starred in last year's version,
