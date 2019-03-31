Colin Kaepernick, Saquon Barkley Among Stars to Play in Quavo's #HunchoDay Game

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Colin Kaepernick finally returned to the football field Sunday for Quavo's Huncho Day.

The star-studded event brought out Atlanta sports and music royalty, as well as some notable players from around the NFL, to Berkmar High School in Georgia.

Taylor Rooks noted some of the big names in attendance:

Kaepernick was one of the biggest draws in the game considering few had seen him play since he last suited up in the NFL in 2016.

There were a lot of eyes on him when he was on the field:

He then came through with a clutch pass to the host as Quavo made an impressive catch in the back of the end zone:

Meanwhile, plenty of active NFL players enjoyed themselves in the flag football contest:

Quavo thanked the participants and the crowd after handing out the trophies after the game:

This was the second annual Huncho Day orchestrated by the Migos rapper. Julio Jones starred in last year's version,