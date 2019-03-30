Video: Watch Zach Norvell Jr. Cross Up Texas Tech's Norense Odiase in Elite 8

MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Right Arrow Icon

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Zach Norvell Jr. took full advantage of a defensive mismatch in the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Elite Eight of the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Saturday.

Gonzaga forced Texas Tech to switch 6'8" center Norense Odiase onto the 6'5" Norvell. Whether or not there was a wet spot, the sequence ended somewhat predictably, with Norvell making Odiase look foolish before finding Brandon Clarke for a two-handed jam.

Odiase got the last laugh, as the Red Raiders won 75-69 to advance to the Final Four.