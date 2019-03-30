Boxer Gets DQ'ed for Tackling Opponent and Biting His Stomach

(Warning: Video contains NSFW language)

Matchroom Boxing went to the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, for an event on Saturday, but Kash Ali got a bit too hungry in the fifth round and was disqualified for biting David Price.

Ali entered undefeated at 15-0 against a 23-6 opponent who lost two of his last three outings. On paper, this looked to be a showcase for Ali. Instead, the only thing that was showcased was Ali taking Price down and sinking his teeth into Price's skin.

The most famous incident of this nature is, of course, Mike Tyson's ear-biting DQ against Evander Holyfield, which Tyson alleged was retaliation for perceived headbutts. Although that's no excuse for Tyson's behavior, Ali committed the fouls for no apparent reason other than frustration.

It is a disappointing way for the fight to end, but Price takes the winner's purse and gets his first back-to-back victories since 2016.