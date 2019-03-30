Boxer Gets DQ'ed for Tackling Opponent and Biting His Stomach

Nathan McCarter@McCarterNFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2019

(Warning: Video contains NSFW language)

Matchroom Boxing went to the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, for an event on Saturday, but Kash Ali got a bit too hungry in the fifth round and was disqualified for biting David Price.

Ali entered undefeated at 15-0 against a 23-6 opponent who lost two of his last three outings. On paper, this looked to be a showcase for Ali. Instead, the only thing that was showcased was Ali taking Price down and sinking his teeth into Price's skin.

The most famous incident of this nature is, of course, Mike Tyson's ear-biting DQ against Evander Holyfield, which Tyson alleged was retaliation for perceived headbutts. Although that's no excuse for Tyson's behavior, Ali committed the fouls for no apparent reason other than frustration.

It is a disappointing way for the fight to end, but Price takes the winner's purse and gets his first back-to-back victories since 2016.

Related

    Oleksandr Gvozdyk Aims To Avoid A Stinker Versus Ngumbu

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Oleksandr Gvozdyk Aims To Avoid A Stinker Versus Ngumbu

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Crawford: I Want Errol Spence - To Show I'm The Best at 147!

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Crawford: I Want Errol Spence - To Show I'm The Best at 147!

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    The Patience of Boxing Fans Often Pays Off in The End

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    The Patience of Boxing Fans Often Pays Off in The End

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Nacho: Canelo is Not The Best, He's Had Some Scoring Help

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Nacho: Canelo is Not The Best, He's Had Some Scoring Help

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com