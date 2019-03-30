The Biggest Boom-or-Bust Players in the 2019 NFL Draft

0 of 8

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Every single NFL prospect carries at least some amount of risk. However, some carry much more risk than others, while also bringing a tremendous amount of upside.

We're talking, of course, about boom-or-bust prospects—the kind who will make your favorite team's general manager look like either a genius or someone who's about to get fired.

Some of these players inevitably bust out. Johnny Manziel had all the talent needed to be a high-level NFL quarterback, but he didn't have the mindset. John Ross might be the fastest receiver in the league, but he hasn't developed into a dependable pass-catcher.

Plenty of risk-reward prospects do work out, though. No one could be sure if Khalil Mack would make the jump from FBS competition to the NFL, and he's turned into one of the best sack artists in the league. Rob Gronkowski was considered a massive injury risk after missing his entire junior season following back surgery. He just wrapped up a likely Hall of Fame career.

The wide variance in career results is what makes boom-or-bust prospects so much fun to analyze. Here, we'll take a look at the biggest from the 2019 draft. We'll be focusing specifically on first- and early second-round prospects.