Gonzalo Higuain Confirms Retirement from International Football

Chelsea forward Gonzalo Higuain has retired from international football with Argentina.

Speaking to Fox Sports (h/t Daniel Edwards of Goal) on Thursday, the veteran forward said his time with the Albiceleste has come to an end.

"I think that it is over, thinking things through in depth, my time is up," he said. "I want to enjoy my family, and my time. To the joy of many, and maybe not so much for others, my time is up. You can now stop worrying about whether I am there or not."

Higuain represented Argentina on 75 occasions and netted an impressive 31 goals in that time period. It's a haul only bettered by iconic figures Lionel Messi, Gabriel Batistuta, Sergio Aguero, Hernan Crespo and Diego Maradona.

Despite his record in front of goal, Higuain will be remembered mostly for his misses in the blue and white



The striker famously spurned a clear-cut chance in the FIFA World Cup final in 2014, flashing a shot wide after an errant header from Germany's Toni Kroos. The Germans went on to win the match in extra-time, with Mario Gotze scoring a late winner.

In addition, he also missed big opportunities in two Copa America finals against Chile in the 2015 and 2016 editions; Argentina went on to lose both finals via a penalty shootout after 0-0 draws, with Higuain missing in the 2015 shootout.

The Blizzard relayed some of his worst moments in Argentina colours:

Nizaar Kinsella of Goal reflected on an international career that could have been so different for the former Napoli and Real Madrid striker:



"We have been called failures for making three straight finals and not winning them, one of those a World Cup," Higuain said to Fox Sports of the near misses for the team. "For me failing is something else, but now let them take care of the new players, a lot of people enjoy criticising more than supporting."

Higuain leaves the international stage at a critical point in his career, as the 31 year old is currently on loan at Chelsea from Juventus until the end of the campaign. He spent the first half of the season on loan at AC Milan.

According to the Guardian, the Blues have the option to sign Higuain permanently for £31.3 million. So far he's netted three times in seven outings in English football's top flight.