Mel Kiper 2019 NFL Draft Big Board: Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams Top the Rankings

There are some changes in Mel Kiper's latest big board.

Just not at the top.

Ohio State's Nick Bosa and Alabama's Quinnen Williams remain the No. 1 and No. 2 players in this class, respectively, in the ESPN guru's latest rankings.

Bosa and Williams have been the two mainstays throughout the process and don't appear to be going anywhere before next month's draft.

Bosa, who was limited to three games due to injury during his final season at Ohio State, is widely viewed as the best all-around prospect in this class. He's flashed an ability to dominate as a pass-rusher and against the run, and impressed with his all-around strength and agility at the combine.

The Arizona Cardinals have increasingly focused on Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the top pick. However, Bosa said the Cardinals would be making a "big mistake" if they passed on him at No. 1.

"I wouldn't say anything about Kyler," Bosa told reporters at the combine. "I would just say that I'm somebody who loves the game more than anybody. I'm going to come in and I'm going to work everyday, every practice trying to find new things to better myself. If you do draft me, then you have somebody who's going to improve throughout my entire career."

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told NFL Network's Steve Wyche the team is still making its determination at No. 1.

"We haven't [decided what we're going to do with the top pick]. We haven't. We're a long ways from that," Kingsbury said. "You know, coaches on the road, scouts from the road, private workouts, pro days. And we won't even discuss until next week and try to fill our board and go from there."

While Williams is unlikely to be in the top-overall-pick discussion, he could be the single most dominant player in this class. The Alabama product recorded 71 tackles and eight sacks in 2018 on his way to the Outland Trophy and first-team All-America honors.

Williams could be in consideration at No. 2 to the San Francisco 49ers, the New York Jets at No. 3, the Oakland Raiders at No. 4 or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 5.