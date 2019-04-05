WWE NXT TakeOver New York Results: Star Ratings for Gargano vs. Cole, Each Match

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

For the fifth time, NXT has taken over Brooklyn and made Barclays Center the home for the next generation of WWE Superstars with TakeOver: New York.

The NXT roster has an impressive track record of putting on amazing events during WrestleMania weekend and this year, the card for TakeOver certainly had more than enough potential to match or even top that.

With all four titles on the line, as well as the United Kingdom Championship from NXT UK, the lineup on paper seemed guaranteed for success.

Now that it's over and the dust has settled, how did everything turn out? Did everything fulfill its promise, or did some parts of the night fall short of the hype?

Let's take a look at what happened during NXT TakeOver: New York and review how each match measured up to a standard five-star rating scale.