Demaryius Thomas Pleads Guilty to Careless Driving Stemming from Feb. Car Crash

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 27, 2019

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) looks on before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Free-agent wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has reached a plea deal stemming from a February car crash in Denver.

Per TMZ Sports, Thomas received one year of probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of careless driving resulting in injury. 

"Demaryius is extremely remorseful for exceeding the speed limit which led to the automobile accident in Denver, Feb. 16th," his representative said in a statement to TMZ. "Demaryius is taking full responsibilities for his actions and ensures that nothing like this will ever happen again."

Thomas was arrested and charged with felony vehicular assault last month after his car rolled multiple times when he lost control on a road in the Denver area. There were two passengers in the vehicle who suffered minor injuries. 

Police found Thomas was driving over 70 mph in a 30-mph zone at the time of the crash. 

Per the arrest affidavit (h/t Sports Illustrated's Alaa Abdeldaiem), Thomas was held for investigation of vehicular assault, driving without insurance and reckless driving after turning himself in to authorities. 

Thomas also received 50 hours of community service and is required to pay fines and restitution.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Thomas is currently hoping to find a new team after being released by the Houston Texans in February. 

