NFL Teams with the Most Work to Do on Draft Day

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

To say that the Arizona Cardinals are in a period of transition is putting it mildly. After posting the NFL's worst record in 2018, widespread changes are expected in the Valley of the Sun. After one disastrous season, Steve Wilks has been fired as head coach—replaced by a 39-year-old with exactly as much NFL coaching experience as I have.

New coach Kliff Kingsbury has his work cut out for him.

The Cardinals used a top-10 pick just last year on a quarterback. But there continues to be rampant speculation that Josh Rosen's tenure will be just about as long as Wilks'—with the Redbirds expected to use the No. 1 overall pick on Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray.

Unfortunately, Murray isn't likely to have much more success than Rosen did given the pieces surrounding him.

Yes, the Cardinals have standout tailback David Johnson and a future Hall-of-Famer in Larry Fitzgerald. But Fitzgerald is not the difference-maker he once was and Johnson averaged just 3.6 yards per carry last year behind one of the NFL's worst offensive lines (although the dreadful play-calling of since-fired OC Mike McCoy didn't help either).

That line added Marcus Gilbert and J.R. Sweezy in free agency, but neither's a sure bet to drastically improve the unit.

Arizona made a number of additions on defense, including edge-rusher Terrell Suggs, inside linebacker Jordan Hicks and cornerback Robert Alford. But no defense can hold up forever when the offense is averaging less than 250 yards and just 14.1 points per game, as it did in 2018.

Adding skill-position talent and continuing to bolster the offensive front in the draft is an absolute necessity. Otherwise, 2019 will not turn out much differently than 2018.