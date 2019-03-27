Miami Open Masters 2019 Results: Scores, Bracket and Schedule After Tuesday

Julian Finney/Getty Images

It was a rainy day at the Miami Open, but that doesn't mean it was short on excitement.

No. 1 Novak Djokovic suffered an upset at the hands of Roberto Bautista Agut, while the rest of the men's field battled for spots in the quarterfinals. Semifinal spots were on the line in the women's draw, which also created some competitive battles, including the elimination of No. 3 Petra Kvitova.

Although the match between Roger Federer and Daniil Medvedev was postponed to Wednesday, the rest of Tuesday's action was more than enough to keep tennis fans satisfied.

Here are the latest updates from Day 9 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Results

Men's Singles

No. 22 Roberto Bautista Agut def. No. 1 Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-5, 6-3

No. 6 Kevin Anderson def. Jordan Thompson 7-5, 7-5

No. 7 John Isner def. No. 19 Kyle Edmund 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3)

No. 20 Denis Shapovalov def. No. 8 Stefanos Tsitsipas 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3)

No. 11 Borna Coric def. No. 27 Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

Felix Auger-Aliassime def. No. 17 Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (4), 6-4

No. 28 Frances Tiafoe def. No. 18 David Goffin vs. 7-5, 7-6 (6)

Women's Singles

No. 12 Ashleigh Barty def. No. 3 Petra Kvitova 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-2

No. 21 Anett Kontaveit def. No. 27 Su-Wei Hsieh 3-6, 6-2, 7-5

Both draws available at the tournament's official site.

Recap

Men's Singles

Easily the biggest result of the day came when Bautista Agut shocked the No. 1 seed of the tournament.

Djokovic looked ready for an easy win with a 6-1 first-set victory, but his opponent regrouped and started playing at a much higher level.

Bautista Agut, who also beat Djokovic the last time they played in Doha, closed out the last two sets for another surprising victory:

"He's a solid player. Congratulations to him definitely for a great comeback," Djokovic said after the match, per ATPTour.com. "But this kind of match I should not have lost. So many opportunities. Just way too many wasted opportunities. This is what happens when you don't capitalise on time."

Djokovic couldn't advance, but the Spaniard will move on to face defending champion John Isner, who won his match on back-to-back tiebreaks.

Nick Kyrgios had one of the best single shots of the day against Borna Coric during a volley at the net:

However, it was the Croatian who got the last laugh while winning 68 percent of his overall service points, enough to get the three-set win.

Frances Tiafoe and Felix Auger-Aliassime also pulled off impressive wins Tuesday, creating a rare youth movement across the draw:

Denis Shapovalov finished things off with his win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last match after a long delay to add to this young quarterfinals.

Women's Singles

Ashleigh Barty continued her incredible run with an upset over Petra Kvitova, which will put her inside the top 10 of the world rankings for the time next week, per WTA Insider.

The 22-year-old succeeded thanks to her ability to come through in key moments.

Barty narrowly won the first set with a close tiebreak and then continued to fight until she got a three-set win. The difference was slim but she saved 60 percent of her own break points while winning 57 percent of chances the other way.

That includes this incredible lob early in the third set:

Kvitova couldn't recover, and it led to the second-biggest upset of the day. It was also the first time Barty was able to win this matchup in three chances so far in 2019 and five matches overall.

Anett Kontaveit also earned a spot in the semifinals despite dropping her first set against Su-Wei Hsieh. The Estonian had avoided a match against a seeded player all tournament, but her return game helped her thrive Tuesday.

Wednesday's Order of Play

Stadium

No. 2 Simona Halep vs. No. 18 Qiang Wang (1 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Roger Federer vs. No. 13 Daniil Medvedev (not before 3 p.m. ET)

No. 7 John Isner vs. No. 22 Roberto Bautista Agut

No. 5 Karolina Pliskova vs. Marketa Vondrousova (not before 7 p.m. ET)

No. 11 Borna Coric vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime (not before 9 p.m. ET)