NHL Draft 2019: Updated Order, Top Prospects and 1st-Round Mock

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The NHL season is in its deep stretch, and as teams battle for spots in the Stanley Cup playoffs, hardworking general managers are multitasking as they prepare for the NHL Draft and free agency.

Scouts long ago started filing reports on this year's draft-eligible players, and now they are polishing their notes and making recommendations.

General managers still have three months to go before drafting these young players, but they have already formed opinions and are in the process of determining team needs.

No. 1 prospect Jack Hughes appears to be a special talent, and this year's draft class is heavy with American players.

Here's a look at how the first round will play out:

Mock Draft, Round One

1. Colorado Avalanche (via Ottawa Senators): Jack Hughes, C, U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)

2. Los Angeles Kings: Kaapo Kakko, LW, TPS Turku (Liiga)

3. Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Cozens, C/W, Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

4. New Jersey Devils: Bowen Byram, D, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

5. Anaheim Ducks: Kirby Dach, C, Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

6. New York Rangers: Ryan Suzuki, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)

7. Buffalo Sabres (via St. Louis Blues): Victor Soderstrom, D, Brynas (SHL)

8. Vancouver Canucks: Alex Turcotte, C, U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)

9. Edmonton Oilers: Vasili Podkolzin, RW, SKA (MHL)

10. Chicago Blackhawks: Cole Caufield, RW, U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)

11. Minnesota Wild: Arthur Kaliyev, LW, Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL)

12. Florida Panthers: Philip Broberg, D, AIK (Allsvenskan)

13. Arizona Coyotes: Peyton Krebs, C, Kootenay Ice (WHL)

14. Philadelphia Flyers: Raphael Lavoie, C, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

15. Ottawa Senators: Alex Newhook, C, Victoria Grizzlies (BCHL)

16. Colorado Avalanche: Moritz Seider, D, Mannheim (DEL)

17. Dallas Stars: Matthew Boldy, LW, U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)

18. Montreal Canadiens: Thomas Harley, D, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

19. Vegas Golden Knights: Spencer Knight, G, U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)

20. Anaheim Ducks (via San Jose Sharks): Samuel Poulin, RW, Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

21. Nashville Predators: Cam York, D, U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)

22. Carolina Hurricanes: Philip Tomasino, C, Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

23. Pittsburgh Penguins: Brett Leason, C, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

24. New York Islanders: Connor McMichael, C, London Knights (OHL)

25. Buffalo Sabres: Trevor Zegras, C/W, U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)

26. Los Angeles Kings (via Toronto Maple Leafs): Nolan Foote, LW, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

27. Boston Bruins: Alex Vlasic, D, U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)

28. New York Rangers: Nils Hoglander, LW, Rogle (SHL)

29. Washington Capitals: Matthew Robertson, D, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

30. Calgary Flames: Nicholas Robertson, LW, Peterborough Petes (OHL)

31. Tampa Bay Lightning: Anttoni Honka, D, JYP, (Liiga)

Draft order courtesy of Tankathon.com.

C Jack Hughes

Hughes is the star of this year's draft and has a chance to be one of the NHL's headline players for the next 10-15 years because of his immense skill level.

While he is a small man a 5'10" and 161 pounds, he is a brilliant skater who can hold on to the puck for long periods, wearing out the defense in the process. As that happens, he can deliver a pinpoint pass to a teammate or whip a wicked wrist shot to one of the four corners of the net.

The 17-year-old has endured a couple of minor injuries this season, but he has still scored 35 goals and 89 assists in 61 games.

Prospect Pipeline noted:

"Jack Hughes forecasts to be a dynamic, point producing, first-line center in the NHL. He possesses all the tools to be a game-changer at the next level and should become a perennial all-star in just a few years. Comparables include Patrick Kane and Clayton Keller. Hughes ranks as the consensus first overall pick for the 2019 NHL Draft heading into the ’18-19 season."

Nothing has changed during the current season, except that Hughes has continued to improve.

D Bowen Byram

Byram is the top defenseman in this year's draft, and he has continued to rise in the draft rankings throughout the season.

The 17-year-old is a 6'0", 193-pound defenseman who excels at moving the puck and creating offensive opportunities for himself and his teammates. He has scored 26 goals and 45 assists in 67 games, and he has also netted six overtime goals for the Vancouver Giants.

That team had not made the playoffs in three of the four seasons before Byram arrived, but they have made it in consecutive seasons with him.

Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck said, per Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com:

"He's a threat in all three zones. He's able to make plays under pressure and make plays in traffic in his own zone and in the neutral zone. In the offensive end, he's able to create offense so he can create plays blue line-to-goal line whether he has the puck or not."

C Dylan Cozens

Cozens may not be as elite as Hughes, but he is a gifted player with the kind of size that can help make him a game-changing player. He is 6'3" and 185 pounds, and he plays a game that emphasizes his size, strength and skating ability.

The 18-year-old has the tools to be a power forward at the NHL level. He has 34 goals and 50 assists in 68 games, and he plays with maximum effort at all times. There's no thought about Cozens coasting or resting on his laurels when he gets to the next level.

NHL Central Scouting's John Williams said, per Morreale: "He's a big body and potential power forward-type player. He has a good nose for the net, can score and is very competitive on the puck."