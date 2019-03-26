NFL to Review Proposal for Expanding Replay to Allow Non-Calls to Be Reviewed

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The NFL competition committee has introduced a new proposal that would allow some non-calls on penalties to be reviewed.

The proposal received support from all 32 coaches, who have been looking for ways to avoid critical calls from being missed.

"People would say [to me], 'Stop,'" Saints coach Sean Payton said, per Keith Seifert of ESPN. "But I'm not complaining at all. It's just trying to think forward here. It's what deductible are you comfortable with? [We] just got hit with this event. I don't think it was good for anyone. Coaches met yesterday for 2 1/2 hours. It's the best meeting I've been a part of in my 13 years."

The new rule would have allowed officials to review the controversial non-call on Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, which arguably cost the Saints a chance at the Super Bowl. Officials missed both a pass interference and a helmet-to-helmet hit; Robey-Coleman received a fine for his hit on Tommylee Lewis.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said he thinks the best solution would be to have the replay official who is already at every game help referees handle the missed calls.

"I believe that the coaches were on the right track," Gruden said. "I believe that the replay official, his role could expand. I think he could be able to personally be able to beep down to the [referee] when there is an obvious or indisputable error.

"Maybe there are 13 guys on the field. You can't give them a fifth down. Perhaps even the play that cost the Saints. ... I do think that guy up there, without interrupting the game, can right an indisputable wrong. I believe that should happen."

Previous proposals for reviewing penalties have not garnered much support, due to pace-of-play and potential undermining of officials. However, after such a high-profile missed call, there has been more support than ever to change the existing rule.

Owners are scheduled to meet Tuesday regarding the potential change, and a vote could happen as soon as Wednesday.