2019 NFL Preseason Schedule Released: Opponents, Dates, Times and More

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Though the New England Patriots' victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII is still a recent memory, the NFL is already ramping up for its return with the official release of the 2019 preseason schedule.

The preseason will begin on Aug. 1 with the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos playing the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game from Canton, Ohio.

Here is the schedule of preseason matchups that will be televised nationally, via NFL.com:



Aug. 1: Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Aug. 15: Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Aug. 18: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 4 p.m. ET (CBS)

Aug. 18: Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings, 8 p.m. ET (FOX)

Aug. 19: San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Aug. 22: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins, 8 p.m. ET (FOX)

Aug. 23: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions, 8 p.m. ET (CBS)

Aug. 25: Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

The biggest storyline heading into this season is the Cleveland Browns. They took an exponential leap forward in 2018 with seven wins and the emergence of No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield as a franchise quarterback.

Cleveland took its already-strong foundation with Mayfield, Nick Chubb, David Njoku, Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward—all drafted in the past two years—and added to it by acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. and Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants.

The new-look Browns will make their 2019 debut against the Washington Redskins in Week 1 between Aug. 8-12.

One team that lost arguably their best offensive skill player during the offseason is the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots. Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement on March 24, leaving the team with running back James White and wide receiver Julian Edelman as its top two returning receivers.

New England still has Tom Brady at quarterback and Bill Belichick as head coach, so it's hard to feel too distraught about the loss of Gronkowski. We will get a look at what offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has in store for this season against the Detroit Lions in Week 1.

Other notable player debuts include Le'Veon Bell suiting up for the New York Jets against reigning NFL Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants in Week 1.

Antonio Brown wearing the Oakland Raiders' black and silver against the reigning NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.

Another intriguing preseason matchup for the Raiders takes place on Aug. 15 against the Arizona Cardinals because both teams have been heavily linked to quarterback Kyler Murray in the 2019 NFL draft. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner could very well suit up for one of those teams in that game.

The dawn of the Nick Foles era for the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Baltimore Ravens.

The defending NFC champion Rams seem to have fallen out of favor after scoring just three points in their Super Bowl loss. They didn't make a big splash in free agency, though Eric Weddle will make for a nice replacement for Lamarcus Joyner in the secondary.

A lot of pressure will be placed on quarterback Jared Goff coming off an inconsistent second half to 2018. He completed 58.9 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and six interceptions in the final five games of the regular season and had just one touchdown pass in three playoff games.

Goff and the Rams will begin their quest to repeat as NFC champs when they take on the Oakland Raiders.

There will be more storylines added to the NFL's preseason intrigue coming out of the draft starting April 25.