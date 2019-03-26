McDonald's All American Game 2019: Roster, Schedule and Prospects to Watch

McDonald's All American Game 2019: Roster, Schedule and Prospects to WatchMarch 26, 2019
Before the current stars of college basketball return to the floor in the Sweet 16 Thursday, the sport's future will be on display at Wednesday's McDonald's All-American Game.
The high school class of 2019 doesn't have a once-in-a-generation talent like Zion Williamson, but there are plenty of prospects worth watching Wednesday who will make an impact on the collegiate game.
Duke and Kentucky are among the schools represented by multiple stars in the game, which will be played at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Florida, Villanova and Arizona also have a pair of recruits participating in Wednesday's game, while Tennessee, North Carolina, Washington, Memphis and Louisville are among the other elite programs boasting recruits in the showcase event.
2019 McDonald's All-American Game Info
Date: Wednesday, March 27
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Rosters
East
Precious Achiuwa, F, Undecided
Cole Anthony, G, Undecided
Armando Bacot Jr., F/C, Committed to North Carolina
Vernon Carey Jr., F/C, Committed to Duke
Anthony Edwards, G, Committed to Georgia
Trayce Jackson-Davis, F/C, Committed to Indiana
Josiah-Jordan James, G, Committed to Tennessee
Scottie Lewis, G/F, Committed to Florida
Jaden McDaniels. G/F, Undecided
Wendell Moore Jr., G/F, Committed to Duke
Isaiah Stewart, F/C, Committed to Washington
Trendon Watford, PF, Undecided
West
Bryan Antoine, G, Committed to Villanova
Josh Green, G, Committed to Arizona
Matthew Hurt, G/F, Undecided
Tre Mann, G, Committed to Florida
Nico Mannion, G, Committed to Arizona
Tyrese Maxey, G, Committed to Kentucky
Isaiah Mobley. G/F, Committed to USC
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, F, Committed to Villanova
Oscar Tshiebwe, F/C, Committed to West Virginia
Kahlil Whitney, F, Committed to Kentucky
Samuell Williamson, G/F, Committed to Louisville
James Wiseman, F/C, Committed to Memphis
Top Prospects to Watch
James Wiseman
The next step in the evolution of the Memphis program under head coach Penny Hardaway will come next season when the Tigers bring in the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2019, according to 247Sports.
James Wiseman is the prized possession of the No. 8 recruiting class in the nation, and his commitment to Memphis was a huge deal, as the Tigers were able to keep one of the top prospects in their area at home.
The 7-foot big man will be one of the focal points of the West's game plan on both sides of the court, as he looks to take advantage of his matchups against the nation's other top forwards and centers.
According to 247Sports' Evan Daniels, Wiseman put together a strong two days of practice down in Atlanta:
Evan Daniels @EvanDaniels
Strong showing for Memphis signee James Wiseman the past two days. Showing off range on his jump shot & shooting it with confidnece. Played with good energy, was active and ran the floor.
Wiseman should be one of the top freshmen in college basketball next season because of his ability to dominate in the paint and stretch the floor with his jumper.
If he builds on his skill set and achieves success in The American with Memphis, Wiseman could put himself in contention to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, but as of right now, there's a wide-open field to earn that title.
Cole Anthony
The son of former UNLV and NBA point guard Greg Anthony is the top uncommitted recruit in the nation.
According to SNY's Adam Zagoria, Cole Anthony's college decision is down to North Carolina, Oregon, Wake Forest, Georgetown and Notre Dame:
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
2019 @The_ColeAnthony is down to UNC, Oregon, Wake, Georgetown and Notre Dame. Plans to announce in early April. https://t.co/tQvrs7GNKW
Before he announces his intentions for next season, Anthony has an opportunity to show why he's such a coveted recruit and the No. 4 overall player in the 247Sports rankings.
During his conversation with reporters in Atlanta, Anthony made it clear his goal is to get to a Final Four in his freshman season, and that could affect his decision to go to North Carolina depending on which players stay or leave for the NBA, per 247Sports' Evan Daniels.
"We just want to monitor and see who ends up staying at each school and who ends up leaving to make sure we have enough talent as a freshman to make it to the Final Four," Anthony said. "That’s my goal."
The Tar Heels are the favorite to land Anthony's signature, and if lands with Roy Williams' program, he could make a similar impact on the program that Coby White has had this season.
North Carolina's current recruiting class is small, but it already includes one McDonald's All-American in Armando Bacot.
Landing Anthony's commitment would be a huge boost for the Tar Heels, as they look to reload if White and Nassir Little both decide to go to the NBA.
