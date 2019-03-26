McDonald's All American Game 2019: Roster, Schedule and Prospects to Watch

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Before the current stars of college basketball return to the floor in the Sweet 16 Thursday, the sport's future will be on display at Wednesday's McDonald's All-American Game.

The high school class of 2019 doesn't have a once-in-a-generation talent like Zion Williamson, but there are plenty of prospects worth watching Wednesday who will make an impact on the collegiate game.

Duke and Kentucky are among the schools represented by multiple stars in the game, which will be played at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Florida, Villanova and Arizona also have a pair of recruits participating in Wednesday's game, while Tennessee, North Carolina, Washington, Memphis and Louisville are among the other elite programs boasting recruits in the showcase event.

2019 McDonald's All-American Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 27

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Rosters

East

Precious Achiuwa, F, Undecided

Cole Anthony, G, Undecided

Armando Bacot Jr., F/C, Committed to North Carolina

Vernon Carey Jr., F/C, Committed to Duke

Anthony Edwards, G, Committed to Georgia

Trayce Jackson-Davis, F/C, Committed to Indiana

Josiah-Jordan James, G, Committed to Tennessee

Scottie Lewis, G/F, Committed to Florida

Jaden McDaniels. G/F, Undecided

Wendell Moore Jr., G/F, Committed to Duke

Isaiah Stewart, F/C, Committed to Washington

Trendon Watford, PF, Undecided

West

Bryan Antoine, G, Committed to Villanova

Josh Green, G, Committed to Arizona

Matthew Hurt, G/F, Undecided

Tre Mann, G, Committed to Florida

Nico Mannion, G, Committed to Arizona

Tyrese Maxey, G, Committed to Kentucky

Isaiah Mobley. G/F, Committed to USC

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, F, Committed to Villanova

Oscar Tshiebwe, F/C, Committed to West Virginia

Kahlil Whitney, F, Committed to Kentucky

Samuell Williamson, G/F, Committed to Louisville

James Wiseman, F/C, Committed to Memphis

Top Prospects to Watch

James Wiseman

The next step in the evolution of the Memphis program under head coach Penny Hardaway will come next season when the Tigers bring in the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2019, according to 247Sports.

James Wiseman is the prized possession of the No. 8 recruiting class in the nation, and his commitment to Memphis was a huge deal, as the Tigers were able to keep one of the top prospects in their area at home.

The 7-foot big man will be one of the focal points of the West's game plan on both sides of the court, as he looks to take advantage of his matchups against the nation's other top forwards and centers.

According to 247Sports' Evan Daniels, Wiseman put together a strong two days of practice down in Atlanta:

Wiseman should be one of the top freshmen in college basketball next season because of his ability to dominate in the paint and stretch the floor with his jumper.

If he builds on his skill set and achieves success in The American with Memphis, Wiseman could put himself in contention to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, but as of right now, there's a wide-open field to earn that title.

Cole Anthony

The son of former UNLV and NBA point guard Greg Anthony is the top uncommitted recruit in the nation.

According to SNY's Adam Zagoria, Cole Anthony's college decision is down to North Carolina, Oregon, Wake Forest, Georgetown and Notre Dame:

Before he announces his intentions for next season, Anthony has an opportunity to show why he's such a coveted recruit and the No. 4 overall player in the 247Sports rankings.

During his conversation with reporters in Atlanta, Anthony made it clear his goal is to get to a Final Four in his freshman season, and that could affect his decision to go to North Carolina depending on which players stay or leave for the NBA, per 247Sports' Evan Daniels.

"We just want to monitor and see who ends up staying at each school and who ends up leaving to make sure we have enough talent as a freshman to make it to the Final Four," Anthony said. "That’s my goal."

The Tar Heels are the favorite to land Anthony's signature, and if lands with Roy Williams' program, he could make a similar impact on the program that Coby White has had this season.

North Carolina's current recruiting class is small, but it already includes one McDonald's All-American in Armando Bacot.

Landing Anthony's commitment would be a huge boost for the Tar Heels, as they look to reload if White and Nassir Little both decide to go to the NBA.

