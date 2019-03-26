NHL Rumors: Buzz on Golden Knights Pursuit of Mathias Brome, Stars and More

JONAS EKSTROMER/Getty Images

As the 2018-19 NHL regular season draws to a close, several teams remain in the postseason race. Several more, however, are already looking ahead to next year and more realistic chances at a Stanley Cup run.

Some teams, of course, are doing a little bit of both. The Vegas Golden Knights, for example, sit in third place in the Pacific division and in position to grab a playoff spot. They also happen to have their eyes on an international player from the Swedish Hockey League who might be able to help them make future pushes at a championship.

The player in question is Mathias Brome. According to Swedish Hockey SE (h/t TSN), several teams are interested in the 24-year-old winger, including Vegas.

According to TSN, Brome scored 15 goals and 35 points in 52 games this past season. It's looking increasingly likely that his next season will come with an NHL franchise.

What other rumors are floating around the NHL right now? Let's take a look.

Jim Nill's Job Could Be on the Line

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Like the Golden Knights, the Dallas Stars are trying to make a late-season push at the playoffs. Dallas sits at 39-31-6 and in fourth place in the Central.

If Dallas makes the postseason, it will mark just the second time in six years to do so. If it doesn't, however, it could mean the end of the line for general manager Jim Nill. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, owner Tom Gaglardi could be looking to start over if his team collapses.

"Gaglardi has been patient with Nill, whom he hired in ‘13, to commendable levels, but in the NHL there is zero excuse for a club like the Stars to only make the playoffs in two out of six seasons, which is a possibility if they waste their current spot in the standings," Engel wrote.

The Stars won 5-2 over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, but they've also won just five of their last 10 contests.

Seattle Expansion Team May Hire General Manager This Summer

The Stars very well could be looking for a new general manager this summer. So could the new Seattle expansion franchise—even though it isn't scheduled to begin play until the 2021-22 season.

According to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston, the yet-to-be-named expansion franchise—which has already hired former Stars and Arizona Coyotes head coach Dave Tippett as a senior advisor—is looking to get out in front of the GM search.

Johnston said the following, per Sportsnet's Emily Sadler:

"The Seattle expansion group has not ruled out the possibility of bringing someone in to lead their hockey operations department now, even though it’s still two years until the expansion draft. They’re not working off a firm timeline but they’re certainly looking at all options and want to be best positioned to get the best candidates."

There's a good chance teams like Dallas and the Edmonton Oilers, who fired Peter Chiarelli in January, will face competition from Seattle in their GM searches this offseason.