Mojo Rawley on Rob Gronkowski: 'At Some Point You'll See Him Inside a WWE Ring'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday. Almost immediately, some WWE fans wondered whether Gronk might make the transition to professional wrestling.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, WWE star Mojo Rawley, who's friends with Gronkowski, said seeing the five-time Pro Bowler in the squad "wouldn't shock me one bit."

"He's always been a wrestling fan," Rawley said. "... In the future, I'm sure at some point you'll see him inside a WWE ring in one capacity or another."

Gronkowski famously appeared at WrestleMania 33 to help Rowley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Jinder Mahal threw a drink at Gronk, which drew the NFL star from his ringside seat.

Gronkowski would seemingly be a great fit for WWE. The only question is whether he'd want to subject himself to the grind of wrestling—even on a limited basis—after a series of injuries largely precipitated his decision to walk away from football.