Mojo Rawley on Rob Gronkowski: 'At Some Point You'll See Him Inside a WWE Ring'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2019

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski delivers a body tackle to WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal during a match at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for WWE)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday. Almost immediately, some WWE fans wondered whether Gronk might make the transition to professional wrestling.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, WWE star Mojo Rawley, who's friends with Gronkowski, said seeing the five-time Pro Bowler in the squad "wouldn't shock me one bit."

"He's always been a wrestling fan," Rawley said. "... In the future, I'm sure at some point you'll see him inside a WWE ring in one capacity or another."

Gronkowski famously appeared at WrestleMania 33 to help Rowley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Jinder Mahal threw a drink at Gronk, which drew the NFL star from his ringside seat.

Gronkowski would seemingly be a great fit for WWE. The only question is whether he'd want to subject himself to the grind of wrestling—even on a limited basis—after a series of injuries largely precipitated his decision to walk away from football.

Related

    Becky Lynch Offered New Multi-Year Contract With WWE

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Becky Lynch Offered New Multi-Year Contract With WWE

    Wrestlezone
    via Wrestlezone

    Omega Wants Cena and Other WWE Headlines 🗞

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Omega Wants Cena and Other WWE Headlines 🗞

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Mustafa Ali's Name Shortened to 'Ali' on WWE's Website

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Mustafa Ali's Name Shortened to 'Ali' on WWE's Website

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Rousey Talks Headlining WrestleMania 35, How She Found Out and More

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Rousey Talks Headlining WrestleMania 35, How She Found Out and More

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report