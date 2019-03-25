TMZ: Police Investigating ESPN's Emmanuel Acho's Home Burglary Caught on Video

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2019

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: NFL player Emmanuel Acho attends 'Problem Solvers: Compensating College Athletes for Their Likeness' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 13, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)
Amy E. Price/Getty Images

The Austin, Texas, home of ESPN analyst Emmanuel Acho was robbed and police are currently investigating the matter, according to TMZ Sports

As Acho explained it, multiple people "broke into my closet and safe and robbed me of my cash, my Rolexes and other personal memorabilia."

The former University of Texas star apparently has security video of the incident, which will hopefully help the police located the perpetrators and potentially recover the stolen items.

Acho spent three years in the NFL as a linebacker with the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles before beginning his career as an analyst. He mostly covers college football for the Longhorn Network.

