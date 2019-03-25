Report: Lakers' Lonzo Ball, Family Discussed 'Folding' Big Baller Brand

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Big Baller Brand, which has become synonymous with Lonzo Ball and the entire Ball family, could be on the verge of closing its doors.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported the family discussed ending its apparel enterprise over the weekend, along with any other business venture linked to Alan Foster. Lonzo Ball ended his ties with Foster last week, accusing him of using "his access to my business and personal finances to enrich himself," per Shelburne and Paula Lavigne.

Foster owns 16.3 percent of Big Baller Brand.

