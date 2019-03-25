Report: Lakers' Lonzo Ball, Family Discussed 'Folding' Big Baller Brand

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Lonzo Ball watches from the bench during a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans at Staples Center on February 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Big Baller Brand, which has become synonymous with Lonzo Ball and the entire Ball family, could be on the verge of closing its doors. 

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported the family discussed ending its apparel enterprise over the weekend, along with any other business venture linked to Alan Foster. Lonzo Ball ended his ties with Foster last week, accusing him of using "his access to my business and personal finances to enrich himself," per Shelburne and Paula Lavigne

Foster owns 16.3 percent of Big Baller Brand.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

