Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Will Main-Event WWE WrestleMania 35

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

WWE announced Monday that the Raw Women's Championship match between champion Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will main-event WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on April 7.

It will mark the first time a women's match headlines the company's biggest event.

The idea of giving top billing to the Raw women's title clash has been rumored in recent months, and it always made sense given the internal and external circumstances.

Rousey brings the mainstream appeal that's necessary to take center stage at WrestleMania, the one event a year that extends beyond the typical bounds of professional wrestling. She became a household name thanks to pure dominance early in her UFC career.

Meanwhile, Lynch has become the hottest name in wrestling and has garnered massive fan support along the way. WWE capitalized on her meteoric rise by making it seem like she wasn't going to get a spot in the title match in a storyline that concluded with Rousey attacking her at Fastlane, causing a disqualification that guaranteed Lynch a Mania berth.

Flair, the daughter of wrestling legend Ric Flair, is a bona fide name in the wrestling world with seven championship reigns between the Raw, SmackDown and Divas titles. She's also a Superstar with mainstream notoriety after appearing in ESPN The Magazine's 2018 Body Issue.

That's more than enough star power to finally give a women's match the main event spot over matches like Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins and Triple H vs. Batista.

The Raw Women's Championship match will represent the new pinnacle of the women's revolution that's taken hold of the WWE in recent years. The increased interest in women's wrestling led WWE to create Evolution, an all-female pay-pay-view that took place in October.

Lynch will be the heavy favorite to win the main event in the same manner Daniel Bryan stood tall at the end of 2014's WrestleMania XXX in New Orleans to conclude his similar underdog storyline.