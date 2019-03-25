Paul Pogba Reportedly Wants out of Manchester United This Summer Transfer Window

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Paul Pogba reportedly wants to leave Manchester United this summer, and his preferred option would be a switch to Real Madrid.

According to Marco Ruiz of AS, the Frenchman is still keen to depart Old Trafford despite the exit of Jose Mourinho, and his agent, Mino Raiola, is already working on a transfer, with a return to Juventus also a potential option.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

