Paul Pogba Reportedly Wants out of Manchester United This Summer Transfer Window

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Paul Pogba of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester United at Craven Cottage on February 9, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Paul Pogba reportedly wants to leave Manchester United this summer, and his preferred option would be a switch to Real Madrid.

According to Marco Ruiz of AS, the Frenchman is still keen to depart Old Trafford despite the exit of Jose Mourinho, and his agent, Mino Raiola, is already working on a transfer, with a return to Juventus also a potential option. 

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

Related

    De Ligt 'Still Hasn't Decided' on Future

    World Football logo
    World Football

    De Ligt 'Still Hasn't Decided' on Future

    Sport EN
    via sport

    Catching Up with the 14 Man Utd Players Mourinho Sold

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Catching Up with the 14 Man Utd Players Mourinho Sold

    via men

    New 'LVL UP' Nikes Drop 📸

    Thoughts on these new boots?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    New 'LVL UP' Nikes Drop 📸

    Thoughts on these new boots?

    Nike
    via Nike

    Bold Claim: Pogba Has 'Decided' to Leave Man Utd

    Leading Spanish newspaper says Pogba is forcing Madrid move (AS)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bold Claim: Pogba Has 'Decided' to Leave Man Utd

    Leading Spanish newspaper says Pogba is forcing Madrid move (AS)

    AS.com
    via AS.com