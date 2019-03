Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

C.J. Anderson was a pleasant surprise down the stretch for the Los Angeles Rams last season, yet the 28-year-old running back remains unsigned.

Anderson took to Twitter on Thursday night to vent about his uncertainty in free agency, first answering "don't know" when a fan asked what team he will be signing with.

"Lol the disrespect is real," Anderson continued in a separate tweet. "It is what it is. It's the same story over and over. All I ever wanted was a full opportunity to play 16. My 16 vs. anyone else 16 with no front office / coach trying to move me out the way or play we like this guy game. Just want a 16 all I ask."

Many made the assumption Anderson was taking a veiled shot at the Rams, who brought Anderson in on Dec. 18 to help an ailing Todd Gurley. In two regular-season games and three playoff games, Anderson rushed for 488 yards and four touchdowns—including three 100-yard games.

Prior to landing in L.A., Anderson was released by the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Oakland Raiders. Considering several teams have passed on Anderson, the back clarified in yet another tweet Friday that his "disrespect tweets last night had nothing to do with the Rams."

However, he used the past tense when describing his time as a Ram, so it seems safe to assume he will once again test free agency.

Anderson has only started all 16 games in one season throughout his six-season NFL career. That came in 2017, and he gained 1,007 yards on 245 carries for the Broncos. Having posted a 1,000-yard season not too long ago, it makes all the sense in the world that Anderson believes a franchise should give him an opportunity as a starter.