Dez Bryant on Free Agency: 'I'll Be a Steal Wherever I Go...Bet on It'

Wide receiver Dez Bryant seemingly isn't giving up on continuing his NFL career.

On Thursday, the free-agent wideout tweeted the following about his belief that he could be a major bargain for an NFL team in need of a receiver:

The 30-year-old veteran did not play in a game last season after suffering a torn Achilles in practice just two days after signing with the New Orleans Saints in November.

Bryant spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Cowboys after they selected him with the No. 24 overall pick in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft out of Oklahoma State.

It wasn't long before he established himself as one of the NFL's top wideouts. From 2012-2014, Bryant averaged 91 receptions for 1,311 yards and nearly 14 touchdowns per season. He was named a Pro Bowler twice during that stretch, and he was a First Team All-Pro when he led the league in touchdown catches with 16 in 2014.

Injuries limited Bryant to nine games the following season, and while he was named to his third Pro Bowl in 2016, he clearly wasn't the same player he once was, as he finished with just 50 catches for 796 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games.

Bryant's last full season was in 2017, when he registered 69 grabs for 838 yards and six touchdowns. While Bryant was Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's top target, he had a pedestrian year with no 100-yard performances.

Despite having limited options in their receiving corps, the Cowboys released Bryant prior to the 2018 season.

Dallas did seem to miss Bryant's presence, as it did not get its passing game clicking until acquiring wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders for a first-round pick.

Bryant's future is uncertain since he is north of 30, coming off a significant injury and hasn't played since 2017, but he has an impressive resume bolstered by the fact that he is the Cowboys' all-time leader in touchdown catches.

If Bryant can bounce back from the torn Achilles and show that he is healthy enough to play at some point in 2019, he may be worth taking a flier on given his lengthy history of success.