Dak Prescott, Cowboys to Play Jared Goff, Rams in Preseason Game in Hawaii

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys will play a preseason game at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Saturday, August 17.

Los Angeles announced the news on Thursday, adding it will be the home team.

Per the official release, it will mark the NFL's first exhibition game at Aloha Stadium since 1976.

Aloha Stadium was previously the home of the Pro Bowl for much of the last four decades, hosting the All-Star showcase from 1980 to 2009, 2011 to 2014 and most recently in 2016. The Pro Bowl has been played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, the last three years.

This matchup will be a treat for fans in Hawaii, as it pits a pair of division winners from a season ago against each other. Los Angeles (13-3) controlled the NFC West throughout the 2018 campaign, while Dallas used a late-season surge to capture the NFC East at 10-6.

These two squads met in the divisional round of the playoffs this past season, with the Rams pulling out a 30-22 victory en route to a Super Bowl LIII berth. Los Angeles ultimately fell to the New England Patriots, 13-3, in the Super Bowl.

It's worth noting that Rams coach Sean McVay opted to sit quarterback Sean McVay, running back Todd Gurley and other starters during the preseason last year. The Rams showed no signs of rust when the regular season arrived, winning their first eight games.

In addition to playing the preseason game, the Rams will also host an 11-on-11 tournament and skills competition for 16 Hawaii high school teams.