IPL Fantasy 2019: Rules, Tips and Top Players to Target

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2019

Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Sunil Narine(C)celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner(2R)during the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata on May 22, 2016. ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE----- / GETTYOUT / AFP / Dibyangshu SARKAR (Photo credit should read DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP/Getty Images)
DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

The Indian Premier League returns on Saturday for its 2019 season, and with its return comes the IPL Fantasy League.

It's free to enter, and players can sign up here.

The IPL Fantasy Tournament runs throughout the season, and there are also Daily Challenges, in which players can create teams for each round of matches.

Here's a look at the rules for the 2019 IPL Fantasy Tournament, as well as tips and player recommendations:

              

Selection Rules

Entrants have 100 credits to spend on their team, which will be comprised of 11 IPL players.

Each team must consist of:

  • At least one wicketkeeper (maximum two)
  • At least three batsmen (maximum five)
  • At least one all-rounder (maximum three)
  • At least three bowlers (maximum five)
  • At least one uncapped Indian player
  • Maximum of four overseas players
  • No more than seven players from one IPL franchise

                 

Users can make up to five free trades before each round's deadline. Any additional "Premium Trades" will incur a cost of 10 points each.

                      

Points Breakdown

Batsmen will receive:

  • 0.5 points per run
  • 0.5 points per boundary bonus
  • point per six scored
  • points for a half-century
  • 8 points for a century
  • -2 points if dismissed for a duck

                   

Bowlers will receive:

  • 10 points per wicket, excluding run-outs
  • 4 points for taking four wickets in a single match
  • 8 points for taking five wickets in a single match
  • 4 points per maiden over

                     

Fielders will receive:

  • points per catch
  • points per stump/run-out
  • 4 points per throw leading to a run-out
  • 2 points per catch leading to a run-out

                      

Users may nominate a captain and a vice-captain ahead of each round. The former receives double points, while the latter receives 1.5 times points.

All players earn two points per appearance in their side's starting XI.

Further information on scoring points can be found here.

         

Tips

When it comes to picking your team initially and then making trades during the season, you'll want to know which players perform consistently year to year and who's hot right now.

The IPL's official website has you covered there, and its extensive stats section will be one of your best resources, whether you want to know who is scoring the most runs or delve into more in-depth metrics like strike rates.

You'll also need to strike the right balance between star players and bargain buys.

To keep your 11-man team from going over your 100-credit budget, you essentially need to average a cost of nine credits per player.

Many of the biggest names, like Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Virat Kohli, can cost 10 credits or more. Kohli himself will set you back 11.5.

Lastly, the IPL runs from March 23 to May 5, with at least one fixture every day in that time. As such, keeping a close eye on your Round Status, which will tell you when one round ends and another begins, will prevent you from missing the valuable trade windows between each round.

                            

Players to Target

Sunil Narine, Kolkata Knight Riders

Cost: 10.5

Where else to start but Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine, who has been the Fantasy League's MVP in each of the last two seasons.

The all-rounder topped the pile in 2017 with 298 points, while last year he scored 379.5.

The IPL veteran, who will be competing in his eighth season, has become a potent scorer with bat and ball in recent years, which allows him to rack up points on both fronts.

In 2018, he scored 357 runs and grabbed 17 wickets. If he can produce a similar season in 2019, he'll likely be in contention to top the points standings for a third year running.

       

Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals

Cost: 9.5

The Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant was the second-highest scoring batsman in the IPL last year.

Only the Sunrisers Hyderabad's Kane Williamson plundered more than his 684, and the New Zealander played three more innings.

Despite scoring fewer runs than Williamson, Pant scored higher in terms of fantasy points having recorded more fours and sixes and scored a century.

He also made four catches and two stumps, making him a multi-varied threat like Narine.

At 9.5 credits, he's also relatively inexpensive considering only Narine and Shane Watson scored more points than him last year.

