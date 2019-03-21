NFL Rumors: Latest on Josh Rosen Trade Buzz, Draft Interest in Dwayne Haskins

John Froschauer/Associated Press

As we wade through the second wave of NFL free agency, the flurry of major deals has slowed to a trickle. This gives both teams and fans an opportunity to turn their focus back to the upcoming draft.

The highlight of the predraft process usually involves quarterbacks. It's the most important position in football, and for teams that don't already have a franchise quarterback, the draft is a way to potentially find one. Trades are another, though it's rare that a team deals a potential franchise quarterback early in his career.

We could, however, see teams acquire their next signal-callers via both of these means in 2019. Let's take a closer look at the whos, hows and whys.

Good Teams Are Interested in Acquiring Rosen

There are two quarterbacks this year who seem to be at the top of draft boards—Oklahoma's Kyler Murray and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins. While there's no guarantee that either will be successful as pros, the promise Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson, Sam Darnold and Josh Allen showed last year, teams have to feel hopeful.

One of those could be the Arizona Cardinals, who have been linked to Murray ever since hiring Kliff Kingsbury as their new head coach.

You've likely heard this by now, but the connection stems from Kingsbury saying that he would take Murray No. 1 overall given the chance. It's a statement he made last October, long before he was even considered for the Arizona job.

While some old comments from Kingsbury don't mean a whole lot, there are reasons to believe the Cardinals could indeed take Murray. He's a terrific fit for Kingsbury's wide-open offense, and Arizona will have the first crack at him on draft night.

"In terms of Murray, people are beginning to believe almost universally he will indeed be the No. 1 pick in this draft by the Arizona Cardinals," NFL Media's Kimberly Jones said during the scouting combine.

If the Cardinals are interested in Murray, the question becomes what to do with 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen. He was drafted alongside Mayfield, Jackson, Darnold and Allen but rarely showed the glimpses of promise the other four did.

To be fair, Rosen had almost nothing to work with in Arizona's woeful offense.

The prevailing belief is that the Cardinals would trade away Rosen rather than have him compete with Murray. If this is indeed the plan, it appears there are teams willing to swing a deal.

Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd stated on his radio show (h/t AZ Central) that teams are interested in acquiring Rosen—and they happen to be "good" teams:

"The teams I have heard that are interested in Josh Rosen are all good teams. They are good teams who would use him eventually as the starter. ... They think he needs to develop. ... Teams that are good teams with an older quarterback, they want Rosen to come in, learn. There's multiple teams interested in Rosen, it is all teams, I've been told, with an aging veteran quarterback."

While Cowherd doesn't name teams specifically, it's not hard to imagine which ones could be considering Rosen. Teams who have aging starters in place but with no firm succession plan include the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers and, to a lesser extent, the Green Bay Packers.

If the Cardinals deal Rosen to a strong franchise with an established quarterback, it could be the rare move that is a win for all involved. Arizona could grab Murray to help excite the fanbase, while Rosen gets an opportunity to grow and become another franchise's future starter.

Giants, Redskins Both Interested in Haskins

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

If Murray does go No. 1 overall, then there's a strong chance that Haskins is the next quarterback off the board. There are teams interested in him. Two reside in the NFC East and could end up battling one another for the chance to grab him.

The New York Giants appear to be playing coy about their interest in Haskins. Initially,it was believed they weren't in on the New Jersey native.

"About a week after the combine, I circled back with some people like, 'What are you thinking Haskins? Do you guys like him? Do you think you are going for it with your No. 6 pick?" ESPN's Dianna Russini said on the Breaking Big Blue podcast. "It was, ‘No, actually. We are not doing a lot of work on him.'"

According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller and Connor Rogers, however, New York has been looking into Haskins quite heavily:

As Rogers pointed out, the question isn't really whether the Giants are interested in Haskins. The question is whether they'll be aggressive in trying to land him.

If New York isn't aggressive, it could lose out on him to the rival Washington Redskins. According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, the Redskins are already looking into potentially trading with the New York Jets to secure the third pick in the draft:

"League sources say Washington is already among the teams sniffing around, and with pretty much every GM in the league wholeheartedly convinced that QB Kyler Murray is going first overall, and San Francisco likely to take its top defensive player on the board second overall (early money is on pass-rusher Nick Bosa), then the Jets very well could be sitting pretty with that third pick as an avenue for a QB-needy team to jump ahead of the Giants (sixth overall) to land Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins."

Moving all the way up to No. 3 from No. 15 would be a costly move for Washington, but it could be worth the price. It's virtually impossible to have sustained success in the NFL without a true franchise quarterback.

By moving up, Washington could potentially find its franchise quarterback while possibly also robbing the Giants of an opportunity to land theirs.