TMZ Leaks Video of Chad Kelly Praying in Holding Cell After Trespassing Arrest

After he was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing in Englewood, Colorado, back in October 2018, former Denver Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly turned to a higher power to help him through a tough time.

On Wednesday, TMZ Sports published a video that showed the 24-year-old praying while being held in a cell:

According to Fox 31's Joe Dahlke, Kelly pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal trespassing charges on Wednesday. While he avoided jail time, he was sentenced to one year probation and 50 hours of community service.

He had previously been charged with first-degree trespassing, but that charge was dismissed.

Kelly was arrested back in October for entering a home uninvited and sitting down on a couch while "mumbling incoherently." Denver7 news also obtained footage of Kelly being chased out of the house by a man with a vacuum cleaner tube.

The Broncos released the 2017 seventh-round pick following his arrest. He remains unsigned.