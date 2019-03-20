TMZ Leaks Video of Chad Kelly Praying in Holding Cell After Trespassing Arrest

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2019

Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly appears for a hearing in the Arapahoe County Courthouse, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Centennial, Colo. Kelly was arrested early Tuesday, Oct. 23, on suspicion of criminal trespass in Englewood, Colo. The The Broncos waived Kelly on Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, Pool)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

After he was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing in Englewood, Colorado, back in October 2018, former Denver Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly turned to a higher power to help him through a tough time.

On Wednesday, TMZ Sports published a video that showed the 24-year-old praying while being held in a cell:

According to Fox 31's Joe Dahlke, Kelly pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal trespassing charges on Wednesday. While he avoided jail time, he was sentenced to one year probation and 50 hours of community service.

He had previously been charged with first-degree trespassing, but that charge was dismissed.

Kelly was arrested back in October for entering a home uninvited and sitting down on a couch while "mumbling incoherently." Denver7 news also obtained footage of Kelly being chased out of the house by a man with a vacuum cleaner tube.

The Broncos released the 2017 seventh-round pick following his arrest. He remains unsigned.

Related

    Will Browns' New Coach Win Over the New Talent?

    'Adding [OBJ] to that mix of players will create one of the toughest coaching challenges I've ever seen'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Will Browns' New Coach Win Over the New Talent?

    'Adding [OBJ] to that mix of players will create one of the toughest coaching challenges I've ever seen'

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Bell: Big Ben 'Wants to Win His Way'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bell: Big Ben 'Wants to Win His Way'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jets Ink Backup Siemian as Backup QB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Jets Ink Backup Siemian as Backup QB

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Le'Veon Claps Back at Pittsburgh Newscaster

    RB was criticized for saying Steelers 'don't treat you like you're human'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Le'Veon Claps Back at Pittsburgh Newscaster

    RB was criticized for saying Steelers 'don't treat you like you're human'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report