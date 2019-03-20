Steve Nash Sits Down with Godson RJ Barrett to Talk Duke, Zion Williamson, More

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2019

Steve Nash sits down for a 1-1 with his godson to talk Duke ‘brotherhood,’ hatred of losing and his pregame ritual with Zion.

