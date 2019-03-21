Miami Open Masters 2019 Results: Scores, Bracket and Schedule After Wednesday

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The round of 128 of the Miami Open Masters had a flair for the dramatic on Wednesday at Hard Rock Stadium.

First, Serena Williams and Roger Federer participated in an official ribbon cutting at the stadium, commemorating the tournament's first year playing at the venue.

Once action actually got underway, a scary scene unfolded. Spaniard Nicola Kuhn collapsed during the third set of his match against German Alexander Zverev because of crippling cramping, and he was forced to retire.

Meanwhile, one men's opening match was scratched after Tomas Berdych pulled out. On the women's side, it was mostly business as usual for the likes of Victoria Azarenka and Yulia Putintseva. Play was canceled for the night prematurely because of heavy rain, leaving several matches unresolved.

Below is a look at Wednesday's results and a recap, as well as a link to Thursday's updated schedule.

Men's Scores

Federico Delbonis def. Peter Gojowczyk, 6-4, 6-2

Roberto Carballes def. Denis Kudla, 6-1, 6-2

Guido Andreozzi def. Mikhail Kukushkin, 7-6 (3), 6-4

Janko Tipsarevic def. Bradley Klahn, 6-3, 6-3

Mischa Zverev def. Nicola Kuhn, 4-6, 7-5, 2-2 (retired)

Hubert Hurkacz def. Matteo Berrettini, 6-4, 6-3

Thomas Fabbiano vs. Ilya Ivashka, 4-6, 3-0 (postponed)

Jeremy Chardy vs. Nicolas Jarry (postponed)

Marius Copil vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (postponed)

Maximilian Marterer vs. Taylor Fritz (postponed)

Bernard Tomic vs. Tomas Berdych (canceled)

Women's Scores

Victoria Azarenka def. Dominika Cibulkova, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

Sara Sorribes Tormo def. Aleksandra Krunic, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0

Maria Sakkari def. Olga Danilovic, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4

Yulia Putintseva def. Kirsten Flipkens, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5

Amanda Anisimova def. Andrea Petkovic, 6-4, 6-3

Katerina Siniakova def. Saisai Zheng, 6-3, 6-1

Magdalena Rybarikova def. Natalia Vikhlyantseva, 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4)

Marketa Vondrousova def. Barbora Strycova, 6-3, 6-2

Samantha Stosur def. Evgeniya Rodina, 6-4, 6-2

Pauline Parmentier def. Margarita Gasparyan, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4)

Dayana Yastremska def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, 6-3, 6-2

Xiyu Wang def. Monica Puig, 6-3, 6-1

Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam, 4-6 (postponed)

Petra Martic vs. Shuai Zhang, 2-0 (postponed)

Viktoria Kuzmova vs. Daria Gavrilova (postponed)

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Tatjana Maria (postponed)

Ons Jabeur vs. Alison Van Uytvanck (postponed)

Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Bianca Andreescu (postponed)

View Thursday's full schedule as well as updated men's and women's brackets at the tournament's official website.

Recap

Victoria Azarenka def. Dominika Cibulkova, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

For the seventh time in their last eight matches, former world No. 1 Azarenka and Cibulkova played three sets. For the first time in seven years, according to WTATennis.com's Alex Macpherson, Azarenka toppled Cibulkova.

After the win, Azarenka spoke highly of her opponent to reporters. "She's a big fighter. So I knew it's not going to be easy, for sure."

It was not easy and ended up being a back-and-forth battle for the better part of two-and-a-half hours.

Cibulkova started off hot and staved off Azarenka several times throughout the first set but could never gain the edge.

Cibulkova roared into the second set—this time building a 2-0 lead. Azarenka battled back to even it at 2-2, but Cibulkova executed what she could not in the first set to claim the second and force a third.

The clearest edge statistically for Azarenka came in aces, where she had nine to Cibulkova's none, and saving 67 percent of break points.

Azarenka will now face No. 19 Caroline Garcia in the round of 64 on Thursday.

Tomas Berdych Withdraws Ahead of First-Round Match Against Bernard Tomic

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Berdych and Bernard Tomic never took the court on Wednesday, and Tomic will now play his first-round match against Brazilian Thiago Monteiro on Thursday.

"Not a good day in the office," Berdych wrote on Twitter Wednesday. "Unfortunately I have to pull out from my first round match. My back is not in the 100 percent conditions and I have to be careful with my decisions. Need time to recover and be strong again.

"Thank you for the support. Bye Miami."

Berdych's back has caused him trouble dating back to last year. In December, he told ATPTour.com, "I'm seeing it as a big challenge ahead of me. In my career, I've never experienced it. So after 15, 16 seasons, I'm really looking forward to something new and some new situations, so exciting times coming up."

The 33-year-old Czech native will have to wait for the light at the end of this particular tunnel.

Tomic is coming off a first-round exit in the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells earlier this month. Overall, the 26-year-old Australian has had a rocky 1-3 start to 2019.

Should Tomic defeat Monteiro, he will advance to face top-seeded Novak Djokovic in the second round.