TJ Dillashaw Drops UFC Bantamweight Title After 'Adverse Finding' in Drug Test

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

TJ Dillashaw has relinquished his UFC bantamweight title after an "adverse finding" was discovered in a drugs test.

ESPN's Brett Okamoto relayed Dillashaw's statement on the matter:

The 33-year-old fought Henry Cejudo for the flyweight title on January 19 but lost via knockout after just 32 seconds.

Okamoto's ESPN colleague Ariel Helwani reported the American is set to receive a 12-month ban from the New York State Athletic Commission:

Dillashaw (16-4) was attempting to become a two-weight world champion, having regained and then defended the bantamweight title against Cody Garbrandt in his previous two fights.

In the build-up to their first fight in 2017, former training partner Garbrandt accused Dillashaw of taking performance-enhancing drugs.

Per MMA Junkie's Stephen Marrocco and John Morgan, Garbrandt said: "The guy's on everything. He's done everything."

The accusation prompted a sarcastic response from Dillashaw, who replied: "Yeah, I'm on everything. They test me every day, so I'm on everything."

Per MMA Junkie, Dillashaw had never previously failed a drugs test.