The Biggest Losers of 2019 NFL Free Agency

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Last year's Los Angeles Rams changed the perception surrounding offseason acquisitions of veterans. General manager Les Snead signed and traded for proven commodities who helped propel his team into the Super Bowl picture.

Front offices don't have to wheel and deal on the trade market like the Rams. They can instead conduct shrewd negotiations to acquire impact players and build strong contenders. It's a costly tweak to Los Angeles' method, but the end result remains the same—the addition of experienced players ready to compete on the biggest stage.

In recent years, conventional wisdom pegged the draft as the time to build a playoff squad. But that process can take years. Now, teams with an immediate goal in mind can win in free agency.

But this method isn't foolproof. Pulling it off is difficult.

Some clubs won in March through the addition of coveted free agents. Others endured major losses due to competition on the open market. In several cases, general managers courted players but couldn't close deals at the negotiating table.

The term "loser" may be harsh, but these five teams had especially disappointing starts to free agency.