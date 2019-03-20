NFL Free Agents 2019: Latest Rumors, Updated Super Bowl Odds Entering Week 2

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Heading into the second week of NFL free agency, there are still plenty of quality players available. However, many of the big moves that we're going to see this year have already been made.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, for example, got themselves a new quarterback in Nick Foles. The Oakland Raiders added a starting left tackle in Trent Brown, a No. 1 wideout in Antonio Brown and a starting safety in Lamarcus Joyner. The Green Bay Packers were actually active in early free agency. Oh, and the Cleveland Browns traded for some guy named Odell Beckham Jr.

These moves have had a tangible effect on which teams are viewed as Super Bowl contenders. The next wave of moves will further alter the picture. We'll examine some of the latest rumors surrounding the second wave of free agents, but first, here's an updated look at the 2019 Super Bowl odds from OddsShark.

Super Bowl LIV Odds

1. New England Patriots: 7-1

2. Kansas City Chiefs: 15-2

3. Los Angeles Rams: 8-1

4. New Orleans Saints: 9-1

5. Chicago Bears: 14-1

6. Cleveland Browns: 14-1

7. Los Angeles Chargers: 14-1

8. Philadelphia Eagles: 16-1

9. Indianapolis Colts: 18-1

10. Dallas Cowboys: 20-1

11. Green Bay Packers: 20-1

12. Minnesota Vikings: 20-1

13. Pittsburgh Steelers: 20-1

14. Houston Texans: 28-1

15. Seattle Seahawks: 28-1

16. Baltimore Ravens: 30-1

17. San Francisco 49ers: 30-1

18. Atlanta Falcons: 33-1

19. Jacksonville Jaguars: 33-1

20. Tennessee Titans: 50-1

21. Carolina Panthers: 55-1

22. Denver Broncos: 60-1

23. New York Giants: 60-1

24. Oakland Raiders: 66-1

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 70-1

26. Detroit Lions: 80-1

27. Buffalo Bills: 100-1

28. Arizona Cardinals: 125-1

29. Cincinnati Bengals: 125-1

30. Miami Dolphins: 125-1

31. New York Jets: 125-1

32. Washington Redskins: 150-1

Eric Berry to Take Other Visits

Former All-Pro safety Eric Berry has been out of work since being released by the Kansas City Chiefs just less than a week ago. He visited the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday. However, he did not leave with a contract, according to Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports:

Paylor also reported that Berry is now expected to schedule additional visits, which isn't surprising. When healthy, Berry is one of the best center field safeties in the game.

The problem, of course, is that Berry has struggled to stay healthy as of late. He's played in just four total games over the past two years due to injuries. A positive medical check will be critical to his employment opportunities.

At some point, a team is going to feel that Berry's All-Pro potential is greater than his injury risk for the right price. The Cowboys may feel that way, but they obviously didn't offer him a deal that he couldn't walk away from.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the Dallas meeting was intended to be a "feeling out process" anyway.

As the Cowboys mull over exactly how they feel, other teams will get a crack at Berry.

Jordy Nelson Drawing Interest

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

While the Cowboys and others are kicking the tires on Berry, a number of teams are showing interest in 33-year-old receiver Jordy Nelson. The Oakland Raiders decided to part with Nelson after acquiring Brown and fellow receiver Tyrrell Williams.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and the Chiefs are interested in the wideout:

The Raiders also want to bring Nelson back, likely at a reduced salary.

While Nelson didn't have a stellar year in his lone Oakland campaign, he was respectable. He caught 63 passes for 739 yards and five touchdowns. He came on late in the season too, hitting the 75-yard mark in four of his final five games.

While Nelson is entering the pack portion of his career, he can still help a passing attack. He won't have to settle for a bargain-basement contract.

Darqueze Dennard Looking to Get Paid

Nelson should get a fair offer, considering the number of teams interested in him. Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard, meanwhile, is looking to get a top-tier cornerback contract.

"Sources indicate Dennard's camp dropped an offer on the table to the Bengals north of $10 million per year then never re-engaged with the Cincinnati front office," Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer wrote. "The Bengals brass didn't budge and have made clear they viewed him at slot cornerback value since these conversations began last year."

If Dennard is still seeking this kind of pay day, he may struggle to generate a large market. He is a solid starter, but he isn't special, and he does do his best work out of the slot. A fair deal would be something similar to the three-year, $21 million contract Bryce Callahan signed with the Denver Broncos.

Expect Dennard to remain unemployed until he is willing to lower his demands to something more realistic.