Miami's Tate Martell Ruled Eligible for 2019 Season After Ohio State Transfer

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The NCAA granted Miami quarterback Tate Martell an immediate hardship waiver, making him eligible for the 2019 season.

"We are pleased with this ruling and appreciate the NCAA recognizing that this waiver met the criteria under the membership established guidelines," Miami director of athletics Blake James said. "We would like to thank the NCAA, as well as Ohio State University, for their assistance and support throughout the waiver process. We look forward to seeing Tate compete for the Hurricanes this season."

Martell, a redshirt sophomore, transferred from Ohio State to Miami in January. He began considering a transfer from the Buckeyes after they landed 5-star transfer Justin Fields from Georgia. It's expected that Fields will be Ohio State's starting quarterback in 2019.

Martell's status had been the source of speculation ever since his transfer announcement. The NCAA seemed to be taking its time with the decision, which became a source of uneasiness as the Hurricanes began spring practices.

Miami head coach Manny Diaz praised Martell in February:

"Tate is a person that if he was standing in this room, within 15 minutes there would be 15 people standing around him. He's just got that personality people gravitate to. He's a natural leader of men. He's a guy that, when he was in seventh grade, drew up his own playbook. He just loves ball. He loves playing the position of quarterback.

"Obviously, he has some really, really impressive physical abilities, but, more than anything, he's a guy that wants to come in and just compete for our quarterback position. He understood our situation on this roster. And to be able to work with Dan Enos and get coached by a guy that's got an amazing track record for developing quarterbacks, it was just a great fit between us and him and the fact that we've got a couple other Bishop Gorman guys here helps him feel at home."

Martell is considered the favorite to win the starting job but is competing with N’Kosi Perry and Jarren Williams for the job. Freshman Peyton Matocha could be part of the competition once he joins the team over the summer.

Martell was the nation's No. 56 overall player and second-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 2017 high school class.

Recruiting information via 247Sports.