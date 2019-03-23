The NFL's Best Bang-for-the-Buck Free-Agent Signings

0 of 8

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Free agency is one of the most exciting times of the year for NFL fans.

Rapid player movement occurs, but teams too often pay elite money for average to above-average players.

However, some squads can still find value in free agency, even during the first week of the league year when everyone is spending. Today, we'll look at eight of the best signings thus far.

Without further ado, let's get into it.