NFL Free Agents 2019: Predicting This Year's Biggest Duds

Nick Wass/Associated Press

There's a reason good teams typically remain on the sidelines during the wild early stages of the NFL free-agent signing period.

Every year, squads are burned in the middle of March when they grossly overpay veterans who aren't likely to live up to their bloated contracts. But everyone is in win-now mode in this win-now league, and the salary cap continues to skyrocket. As a result, you can bet there'll be as many duds as there are success stories among the big free-agent paydays for years to come.

It doesn't take long to recognize the duds. Just look at the 2016 free-agency period. That offseason, the biggest moneymakers were Brock Osweiler, Olivier Vernon, Josh Norman, Malik Jackson, Janoris Jenkins, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Kelechi Osemele.

Just three years later, five of those seven are no longer on the teams that signed them. And four of the 10 highest-paid free agents from the 2017 offseason have also already been released or traded.

Who'll be this year's duds? Taking age, career trajectory, recent numbers, injuries, precedents, contract value and new situations into account, here are eight of our best guesses.

Contract numbers courtesy of Spotrac.