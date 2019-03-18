TMZ Leaks Video of Barry Cofield's DUI Arrest; Police Threaten to Shoot Ex-Giant

Cliff Owen/Associated Press

TMZ Sports obtained the arrest video of Barry Cofield, which features officers drawing their guns and threatening to shoot the former NFL defensive lineman.

The video shows officers walking up to Cofield's vehicle with guns drawn and then attempting to break his window when he refused to exit his vehicle. Cofield opened the door as the officers were hitting his window and was then taken to the ground and cuffed.

Police charged him with eluding a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting a law enforcement officer without violence and possession of heroin. Cofield had led police on a chase that saw him swerve through lanes of traffic and hit another vehicle and then a police car when they blocked Cofield's vehicle.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.