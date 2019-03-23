Boom-or-Bust Predictions for the NFL's Biggest Offseason Moves of 2019

0 of 10

Bigger is often better for NFL teams in search of change. A splash in free agency or on the trade market sends a jolt throughout an organization and its fan base.

But bigger doesn't automatically equate to better.

Not every organization strives to win the offseason. Some are content to remain boring while others steal the spotlight.

The Los Angeles Rams reshaped themselves into NFC champions last offseason by adding wide receiver Brandin Cooks, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters. The New England Patriots, meanwhile, allowed left tackle Nate Solder, wide receiver Danny Amendola, cornerback Malcolm Butler and running back Dion Lewis to leave in free agency before they made a few minor trades on their way to another Super Bowl victory.

Some of this offseason's mega-deals will work in the teams' favor. Others will not. But which are most likely to pay off as others implode?

The following 10 deals are among the league's biggest thus far, and all have boom-or-bust potential.