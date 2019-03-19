NFL Starters Most Likely to Be Cut Before the NFL Draft

1 of 6

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The Buccaneers are in cap hell.

Holding a league-low $1.8 million in cap space, the Buccaneers do not have enough money to sign a full draft class. Per Spotrac, Tampa Bay's seven picks this year are projected to run them roughly $10 million. They could package a few of these picks to move up in the draft and pick fewer players, but even just their first-round pick will cost them more than $5 million in 2019 and put them over the cap limit.

Unfortunately for the Bucs, there is only one clear way to clear enough cap space to comfortably sign a full draft class: Franchise cornerstone, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has to be cut.

McCoy will account for $13 million on the cap if he remains on the roster, but can be cut to free up all $13 million without a dead cap penalty. Without McCoy on the roster, the Bucs would have almost $15 million in available cap space to sign their draft class.

Cutting McCoy is much more about his cap hit and Tampa Bay's current state as a team than it is McCoy's level of play. He missed the Pro Bowl in 2019 for the first time since 2011, but still managed to pick up six sacks, six tackles for loss and 21 quarterback hits. He is still an above-average player and impact defender who would receive interest on the market.

Additionally, the timing of this cut works out for Tampa Bay given their draft position. They hold the fifth overall pick and should be able to land one of the top interior defensive linemen.

Alabama's Quinnen Williams might be a pipe dream outside the top three, but Houston's Ed Oliver should be there for the taking. Oliver is an explosive and disruptive defensive tackle who was miscast as a zero-tech in Houston's defensive scheme. The Bucs could take Oliver and immediately slide him into the three-tech role to make up for McCoy's departure. Adding either player, while cutting $13 million, would be a big win as the team prepares for the future.