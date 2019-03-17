Overwatch League 2019 Stage 1 Week 5: Titans' Top Plays, Prize Money

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Week 5 of the 2019 Overwatch League means one thing—stage playoffs positioning.

The top eight teams through five weeks of action clinched a spot in the seeded playoff bracket that will feature $500,000 hanging in the balance. The champion will receive $200,000, the runner-up will win $100,000, third and fourth place will get $50,000, and the fifth through eighth place teams will win $25,000.

It is all building toward a season playoffs prize pool that gives the overall champion $1.1 million.

Here is a look at the results from the final week of work before the playoffs.

Sunday Results

Philadelphia Fusion 3, Paris Eternal 1

Washington Justice 3, Florida Mayhem 2

Atlanta Reign 3, Houston Outlaws 1

Vancouver Titans 4, Guangzhou Charge 0

The New York Excelsior have served as the dominant force in the standings throughout but had Week 5 off and had the opportunity to rest on their 7-0 laurels. The Vancouver Titans had the chance to join them at a perfect 7-0 with a showdown against the Guangzhou Charge.

Vancouver wasted little time sending a message with three straight wins against the Charge and now has momentum heading into the playoffs, where it could face the Excelsior in the high-profile showdown this first stage has been building toward for five weeks.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Fusion and Toronto Defiant will be worthy challengers after finishing 5-2.

The Fusion started Sunday’s action with a 3-1 victory over Paris Eternal, who missed the postseason at 3-4. The Fusion dropped the first game but came charging back with three straight wins to clinch the victory.

The Excelsior, Titans, Fusion and Defiant will be joined by the Atlanta Reign, San Francisco Shock, Seoul Dynasty and Boston Uprising as the top eight teams headed to the playoffs. All eight teams finished with winning records, which will set the stage for a thrilling playoffs that could see the Excelsior or Titans lose before reaching the championship match.

Boston clinched its spot in the playoffs in part because of a critical 3-2 win over the Dallas Fuel on Saturday. The Fuel missed the postseason at 4-3 because their difference of zero on their map win-loss record (15-15) finished behind the plus-three of the Uprising (16-13-1), but Boston also needed Vancouver to take care of business against the Charge to secure its spot.

The Dynasty also made the playoff at 4-3 with a difference of plus-five (16-11-1) following a 3-0 victory over the London Spitfire on Saturday.

The stage playoffs start on Thursday and run through Sunday, March 24.