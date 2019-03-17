Dos and Don'ts for Your NCAA Tournament Bracket

0 of 9

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

If you're like a lot of people, you're just now turning your attention to college basketball. It has a devoted regular-season following, but for most people, the NCAA tournament is the college basketball season.

That being the case, there are some things you need to know as you fill out your bracket. You need to know about LSU's coaching situation and Kansas State's injuries. You need to know about the 12-5 upset, you need to know about Virginia and you should make yourself aware of Markus Howard.

Winning your bracket pool requires knowledge and discipline. So follow these dos and don'ts, and you'll avoid making any big mistakes.