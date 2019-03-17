Dos and Don'ts for Your NCAA Tournament BracketMarch 18, 2019
Dos and Don'ts for Your NCAA Tournament Bracket
If you're like a lot of people, you're just now turning your attention to college basketball. It has a devoted regular-season following, but for most people, the NCAA tournament is the college basketball season.
That being the case, there are some things you need to know as you fill out your bracket. You need to know about LSU's coaching situation and Kansas State's injuries. You need to know about the 12-5 upset, you need to know about Virginia and you should make yourself aware of Markus Howard.
Winning your bracket pool requires knowledge and discipline. So follow these dos and don'ts, and you'll avoid making any big mistakes.
Do: Beware of Virginia
Famously, Virginia last year became the first No. 1 seed ever to lose its first NCAA Tournament game. It was highly embarrassing but also a total fluke from a historical perspective. No. 1 seeds fell to 135-1 in first round games that night.
But if you've followed Virginia at all the last few years, you know it wasn't totally fluky. The Cavaliers roll off incredible regular-season records, but they lost in the first round last year and the second round the year before that.
Virginia hasn't yet made the Final Four under Bennett. The Cavaliers sometimes find themselves in a battle against a more athletic team, and they don't respond so well.
Once again this year, Virginia has a team that defends like crazy and has shooters all over the floor. But there is still a monkey on this team's back.
Don't: Forget About Baylor
You wouldn't know it just by looking at Baylor's record, but Scott Drew did one of the best coaching jobs in the country this year.
The Bears got a lot better as the season progressed, so when you see them as a 9-seed, you aren't getting the full picture. Baylor lost to Texas Southern, Wichita State, Ole Miss and Stephen F. Austin in the nonconference season and started Big 12 play 1-2.
But the Bears managed to finish fourth in the league, and as always the Bears have a good zone defense that is not easy to prepare for on short notice.
Do: Consider a 14 over 3 Upset
A 14-seed over a 3 is major Cinderella territory, but there's a Cinderella every year, and you can gain a huge advantage in your bracket by hitting the right one.
That being the case, 14-seeds are a good place to look. They have beaten 3-seeds five times in the last five years, and have pushed 3-seeds to the final minute on a handful of other occasions. The 3-seed still almost always has an athletic advantage, but it's the 12, 13 and 14 seeds that really show how much the gap between the haves and have nots in college basketball has shrunk over the last couple generations.
A team that gets a 3-seed is a very high quality team that will always be expected to beat the 14 by a comfortable margin. But this is is a common upset nonetheless.
Don't: Forget What's Going on with LSU
You're looking at that bracket and you see a 3 next to LSU's name and you get a certain impression.
And it's true that LSU is an extremely athletic team that has had a great season. Or was having one, until the head coach got suspended.
Will Wade got caught on a wiretap in a conversation that sounded an awful lot like it was about paying players. LSU immediately put him on indefinite suspension, and that's where he remains today.
You never know how a team might respond to something like that. Maybe the Tigers will play angry and come together in solidarity like in the movies. Maybe they'll succumb to the distraction. But it's something to keep in mind as you make the big decisions.
Do: Be Aware of Markus Howard
Markus Howard hasn't gotten a ton of mainstream attention, so it can be easy to miss the Marquette has a guard who averages 25 points per game. He shoots 41 percent from the 3-point line, 89 percent at the free-throw line, and he has range well beyond the NBA line.
Don't: Pick a 16 Seed to Win
Look, just because this happened last year doesn't mean it's going to happen again any time soon. UMBC's upset of Virginia proved it was possible for a 16-seed to beat a 1-seed.
But despite that historic upset, 16-seeds remain ... 1-135 in NCAA Tournament games.
It is generally true that the gap between the top teams and the smaller-conference teams is smaller than it was 20 or 30 years ago, but there remains a large gulf between the size and talent of a 16-seed and a 1. The 16-1 upset will happen again someday -- maybe even this year -- it's still not a great bet.
Do: Believe in Zion
If, like a lot of people, you're just now tuning in to the college basketball season, you might be wondering if this Zion you keep hearing about is actually living up to the hype.
Let this be your reassurance that he most certainly is.
Duke has a major flaw, which is its outside shooting, but Duke also has a player unlike any we've ever seen. That's not to say he's the greatest college basketball player we've seen, but he's the only one that has ever enjoyed this particular combination of power, speed, agility, explosiveness and sheer size. This guy is shooting 69 percent from the field.
Think about that.
There's always a chance Williamson could have a bad game, but if he did it would be the second one he's had all year. He's about as sure a thing as you can hope to have in this tournament.
Don't: Overlook Michigan's Bad Shooting
There are times Michigan looks like the very best team in the country. The Wolverines are deep, experienced, tough, and they have one of the best coaches in the game.
But as Michigan State demonstrated three times this year, you can beat these guys with 60 or 70 points.
Michigan shoots 45 percent from the field and 35 percent from the 3-point line. Those aren't awful numbers -- they're both sixth in the Big Ten -- but that kind of shooting tends to become a big problem in NCAA Tournament games.
To get to the Final Four, the Wolverines will probably have to shoot it better than they have all year.
Do: Pick a 12 over a 5
The 12-5 upset is an NCAA Tournament trope at this point. Anybody dispensing bracket advice who doesn't mention that 12 seeds beat 5 seeds way more often than the seeding would make you think does not have your best interests at heart.
It didn't happen last year, but it usually happens once, and there have been recent years in which it's happened two and three times.
A 12 over a 5 looks like a major upset on paper, but here's the thing: 12-seeds tend to be veteran teams from mid-major conferences that are having great years, and 5-seeds tend to be mildly discombobulated major-conference teams who are having up-and-downs seasons. It's a good recipe for an upset in a single-elimination tournament.
This year's most interesting 12-seed is Oregon, which lost 12 games during the regular season, but won the Pac-12 tournament, perhaps indicating the Ducks have figured out how to play without injured star Bol Bol.