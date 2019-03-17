NFL Rumors: Ryan Fitzpatrick Signs Dolphins Contract After Ryan Tannehill Trade

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2019

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick waves to fans before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov.18, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins reportedly reached an agreement with free-agent quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on a two-year contract Sunday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the signing after the Dolphins traded Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans on Friday. Schefter noted the agreement is worth $11 million and could reach anywhere from $17-20 million with incentives.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

